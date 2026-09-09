Three Mizzou Tigers that could play important roles for Mizzou against Kansas

Chris Graves Jr.

Transfer wideout Nik McMillan seems to be the premiere target of Kansas' offense, leading the team with six receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown against Long Island in Week 1. The senior racked up 62 catches for 981 yards at Buffalo in 2025, tallying 100 or more yards in each of his final six games.

Ole Miss transfer Chris Graves serves as the Tigers' top cornerback in a revamped room that lost all three starters from a season ago, and will likely be matched up with McMillan on the boundary — both Graves and McMillan played the majority of their snaps in Week 1 on the outside.

Jeremiah Beasley

Beasley is listed as the second-string linebacker behind Robert Woodyard Jr. on Missouri's roster but played the second-most snaps of the position group against UAPB with 19. The junior has served a reserve for the past two seasons at Missouri but seems to be in line for an elevated role in 2026, with the Tigers' matchup against Kansas presenting the perfect opportunity for Beasley to cement it.

Beasley played against Kansas starting quarterback Isaiah Marshall when the two squared off in high school. Marshall's Southfield A&T beat Beasley's Belleview in the 2023 Division I Michigan State Championship game.

Beasley is familiar in playing against the now-Jayhawk signal-caller and could be big in defending Marshall's dual-threat ability.

Xai'Shaun Edwards

The junior running back impressed in his debut with the Tigers, rushing for 45 yards on seven attempts while hauling in two receptions for 14 yards. Edwards tallied over 1,000 yards at the FCS level with Houston Christian in 2025, and in wake of Malae Fonoti and Ahmad Hardy's injuries, now has sole control over Missouri's second-string running back spot.

Roberts believes in Edwards, and had advice for the backup heading into the game against Kansas.

"The advice that I give him is just play his game," Roberts said. "You can't really play fast when you're in your head or you're just thinking about different things, you know, just different techniques. Once you get on the field, it's more so like you play your game, you just be a playmaker... just trust your coaching, and you'll be good."

Missouri's rushing attack was slow to come alive against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but Edwards hit the ground running in the second half. A few explosive runs from him early on could give the Tigers' offense the burst they need.

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