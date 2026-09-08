Mizzou OT Cayden Green on Track to Play Against Kansas, Hardy's Return Timeline Unclear, Per Reports

After missing Missouri's Week 1 contest against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with an undisclosed leg injury, offensive tackle Cayden Green returned to practice and is on track to play against Kansas on Friday, per Pete Thamel.

Missouri is set to take on the Jayhawks at 7 p.m. Friday in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be the last between the two teams until the 2031 season, when the Jayhawks will return to Columbia, followed by a rematch in Lawrence in 2032. Both Missouri and Kansas are 1-0 this season, having blown out FCS opponents in Week 1.

Green, a preseason All-SEC honoree, a first-team All-SEC honoree from a season ago and Missouri's starting left tackle, is a key piece to the Tigers' offense. Green started 11 games at left tackle in 2025, missing contests against South Carolina and UMass with injury but performing admirably when on the field.

Sophomore Jack Lange started at left tackle in Green's absence in Week 1, posting a pass-blocking grade of 87 and run-blocking grade of 54.8, per Pro Football Focus. Veteran backup Whit Hafer also played 33 snaps at the position against the Golden Lions.

Ahmad Hardy's Timeline Unclear

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) fends off Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Superstar running back Ahmad Hardy has not practiced for Missouri yet, and his timeline to return remains unclear, per Thamel. Hardy suffered a gunshot wound to his upper leg May 10 and had surgery in the hours following. He has been on the road to recovery since.

Drinkwitz said this of Hardy's recovery on Aug. 22.

"I'm targeting as soon as possible. I just know that right now we needed a full two-week ramp up period of practice before we would have allowed him to play in the game and that time frame has passed," Drinkwitz said. "So does that mean mid-September? I don't know. Does it mean mid-October? I don't know. I need a two-week, fully invested, being able to practice at full speed (sample) before we would consider playing him in game and I'm not there yet."

Junior transfer tailback Malae Fonoti appeared to suffer an injury against the Golden Lions as well, although he jogged to the sideline on his own power.

Local media is set to hear from Drinkwitz at noon.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

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