Three Most Important Quotes from Eli Drinkwitz's Press Conference Tuesday

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke to the media Tuesday following a 31-24 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday. He mentioned areas of improvement for the Tigers, including slow starts, end of game situations and penalties. He also looked ahead to how the Tigers and Austin Simmons can improve in the upcoming matchup against No. 8 Florida. Here's the three most important things Drinkwitz said on Tuesday.

On Missouri's slow starts and penalties:

Saturday marked the third straight game the Tigers have been scoreless after a quarter of action. In each of those games Missouri went on to score at least 24 points, but the slow starts will become increasingly more difficult to come back from as its schedule ramps up. Drinkwitz spoke on mediating empty drives despite reaching opponent's territory that has become a consistent issue week-to-week.

"That really happened to us in the Troy game... I think that happened to us in the Kansas game a couple of times. We've got to be better on the plus side of the 50. That's a lot of different things, primarily execution and play calling. We got to get on the same page of what we're going to call and make sure our guys can execute it."

Drinkwitz said a lot of those slow starts stem from penalties.

"Really what hurt us in the game was offensive penalties and it putting us behind the chains. We have got to be able to to be more efficient, especially with the holding penalties. They were all legit, they were all great calls, but we got to keep our hands inside, we got to know when we're outleveraged to let him go. We can't restrict, so those are what's really affecting us... It all goes back to (you) can't start slow. Got to come out with precision execution early."

On Austin Simmons' quarterback progression and responding to the loss:

As the season is progressing, Austin Simmons has continued to impress by throwing tight-window passes, avoiding risky throws and leading a passing unit that is one of the Tigers' biggest strengths. Through four weeks, the senior quarterback has thrown 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions, but in his first endgame drive was unable to lead the Tigers to the endzone. Drinkwitz acknowledged there's still room for improvement, but that's just part of the process that Simmons has "done a really good job" with.

"I think that's just part of the journey of growing as a quarterback. Everybody wants it to happen right now, but the best teacher is experience and you can't manufacture experience any other way than going through it... As much as he wants to be perfect and play perfect, and we all want him to be perfect, he's just continued to grow and running his race and his journey and he's doing a good job of that right now. We need him to continue to grow at the rate that he needs to grow and not try to press it. Because once you start pressing and trying to push, then that's when bad things happen as a quarterback and I think that's really what happened in the Troy game."

"We were trying to press and push and over anticipate throws and trying to be too perfect instead of just understanding and moving on in our progressions and throwing it to the open man. I thought he had a really good sense of that (last game). He had a couple anticipation throws, his throw to Cayden Lee on the last touchdown was an incredible throw. Anticipation, saw it, put it exactly where he needed to. He's growing at the rate he needs to and I think for a quarterback and for us, that's really important because he gives us a chance, keeps us in games. We got to continue to do that."

On how Missouri can stop Florida's rush-heavy offensive attack:

After giving up 122 rushing yards to Fluff Bothwell on Saturday, the Tigers will likely have an increasingly difficult assignment against Florida running back Jadan Baugh, who has accumulated 83 carries, 600 yards and a nation-leading 11 touchdowns in four games. The Gators' offense is led by offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who Drinkwitz credited in the press conference.

"This game's a totally different challenge. They're a run first mentality and they run play action and boots off of it. There are not a ton of drop back gains, so it's going to be a challenge. We have to stop the run first. If you if you let two running backs rush for over 100 yards, we got no shot in the game because everything else in their arsenal plays off of your inability to stop that run. So you got to be very disciplined in what you do, you got to play your gap and then once you understand it's passed, you're going to have to read and react and get into a pass rush move. So it'll be a tremendous challenge for (our) guys. I think that's what's so difficult about Coach (Buster) Faulkner's scheme is he does a tremendous job of marrying run games with his play-action shots, play-action nakeds. Then he always has an outlet in his run game for if you try to insert an extra player in the box, they're going to spit it out to one of their dynamic receivers in one-on-one opportunity (and) you got to make a tackle. So they have a very unique scheme, it's very complementary, it's always difficult to defend when you have multiple problems on plays."

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