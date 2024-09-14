Three Standouts from Missouri's Gritty Victory over Boston College
At one point in the first half, doubt spread throughout Memorial Stadium. The Missouri Tigers trailed 14-6, with nothing to show on defense and an opposing quarterback getting whatever he wanted. Nothing seemed to be going well and there were no answers to the plenty of questions that filled the air in the stadium.
Some momentum shifting plays in the second quarter created a pathway back into the game. An interception from safety Tre'Vez Johnson started the shift, with others carrying it on throughout following two-and-a-half quarters. Here are a few of those guys who helped the Tigers battle back to beat Boston College.
WR, Luther Burden III
The first two games of the season were surprisingly quiet for the Tigers top wideout. With only seven receptions and one touchdown, Missouri football fans showed some concern for Burden's lack of productivity. He did leave the matchup with Buffalo early, but he showed up for the Tigers when they needed him most against Boston College.
Burden finished the game with six receptions, 117 receiving yards and a touchdown. His score sent Faurot field into a frenzy, eluding one defender and weaving through three others for a 19-yard score. After a two-point conversion from running back Nate Noel, the score was tied at 14. Johnson's interception prior to that drive started the shift in momentum, but Burden's touchdown brought life back into the Tiger offense.
"When I get the ball, I'm just trying to do what's best for my team," Burden said. It doesn't matter when. I know my team is going to count on me to make plays and I'm going to count on them to give me the ball."
Burden wasn't quite done after his big touchdown. On the first drive of the third quarter, Burden caught a pass near the line of scrimmage on the right side of the field. Patient as ever, he sat behind a block end exploded through a hole to pick up 38 yards. Boston College's Daveon Crouch just barely stopped Burden from reaching the endzone, but quarterback Brady Cook finished it off.
On a crucial final drive for the Tiger offense that was desperate for a third down conversion, Burden came up big with an 11-yard first down. The Eagles eventually ran out of time outs and Cook was able to kneel the game away. Burden came up big on multiple instances to breathe life into the Tiger offense, both with his touchdown and energizing receptions.
K, Blake Craig
Plenty of questions floated around Craig entering the season, especially after two misses the week prior against Buffalo. Craig did nothing but connect against the Eagles, going a perfect four-for-four from a wide range of distances.
All of the attention will go to his 55-yard career long make, but the two makes prior made all the difference. Both came from 38-yards and both gave the Tigers hope of any offensive production. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz acknowledged Craig's impact on the Tigers victory.
"I think gave our team a lot of confidence going into the half and had an excellent game today," Drinkwitz said.
Craig now improves to eight-for-ten this season on field goals, improving his career and season-high against Boston College. He has yet to miss an extra point for the Tigers as well. His efficiency and reliability have been something the Missouri offense has been able to fall back on early in the year. His consistency will only become more important as the season progresses.
LB, Khalil Jacobs
Jacobs won't be the first person who jumps out on the defensive side of the ball, but he made two very important plays to both save the Tigers and continute their impressive defensive play.
The South Alabama transfer posted the only sack on the Tigers side. Multiple stalled drives on both sides of the ball hadn't set either team up to score, but when Jacobs dropped dynamic Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos for nine yards, any hope of scoring on that drive died. Defensive ends Johnny Walker Jr. and Eddie Kelly aided him in the sack, but Jacobs walked away with the credit.
Arguably more important than that, Jacobs tackled Castellanos from behind at the ankles to stop him from breaking off a big run. It left them with a fourth and one and they did convert it, but without that tackle from Jacobs with 4:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, Castellanos could have let loose in the open field.
Jacobs had one other tackle, stopping running back Kye Robichaux on a six-yard run up the middle of the field, finishing with three on the day, a sack and a tackle for loss.
These three and the rest of the Tigers dive into SEC play in week four with a matchup against Vanderbilt. They will kick off on the afternoon of September 21 at Faurot Field.