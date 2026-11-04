Tigers Prepare for Texas as Eli Drinkwitz Discusses Longhorns' Talent

The Missouri Tigers are preparing for one of their toughest matchups of the 2026 season as they welcome the Texas Longhorns to Columbia this weekend. Texas carries plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, and Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz is well aware of the challenge.

Drinkwitz discussed the challenges Missouri will face when Texas comes to town, highlighting defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s scheme and coach Steve Sarkisian’s offensive system to reporters on Tuesday.

"Texas has a tremendous amount of talent at all levels. They're a top 10 team. They have an unbelievable defensive talent, defensive team, defensive scheme, defensive coaches," Drinkwitz said.

The Tigers’ offense will have its hands full against a Texas defense loaded with talent at every level. Drinkwitz highlighted the Longhorns’ aggressive defensive approach and the depth they bring to the field.

"They've got elite pass rushers, they've got elite run stoppers, elite linebackers, and they're a really good football team. They have a ton of competitive depth. So whoever plays, you don't really notice a difference in what they're trying to do," Drinkwitz said.

Texas’ defensive versatility will pose a major challenge for Missouri. Drinkwitz also made a point to acknowledge the Longhorns’ linebacker group, which has excelled under Muschamp’s defensive system.

"I think Coach Muschamp's system has always been very linebacker friendly because of his aggressive style and downhill nature. Those guys don't think a lot, they just react," Drinkwitz said.

On the offensive side, Drinkwitz expressed plenty of respect for Sarkisian’s ability to create explosive plays. Texas features a combination of talent at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, making the Longhorns a difficult unit to contain.

"Have a ton of respect for Coach Sarkisian and the style of offense that he runs. He's a guy that, as long as he's been doing offense, whether it was at Washington, USC, he was a guy that I would always watch," Drinkwitz said.

With quarterback Arch Manning leading the Longhorns’ offense, Missouri will need to find a way to contain him and make him uncomfortable in the pocket.

"You can't just say we're going to pressure him all game," Drinkwitz said. "You can't just play drop coverage because he does a great job with scrambling."

Missouri will need to execute on both sides of the ball Saturday against a talented Texas team. The matchup serves as a pivotal test for the Tigers as they look to make a statement in the SEC.

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