3 Tigers Who Stood Out in Battle Line Rivalry Win Over Arkansas

The Missouri Tigers opened the second half of their season with a commanding 34-10 win over Arkansas, retaining the Battle Line Rivalry trophy and keeping it in Columbia. The victory improved Missouri's overall record to 6-2 and its SEC record to 3-2.

The win was much-needed for Missouri coming off its bye week. Before the break, the Tigers suffered a disappointing loss to Ole Miss. As Missouri enters the second half of its season, the schedule only gets tougher, with Texas and Georgia still on the slate. The victory over Arkansas was a positive step for the Tigers as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

While several Tigers contributed to Missouri's win in Fayetteville, three players, in particular, stood out on Saturday.

Jamal Roberts

Running back Jamal Roberts took control of the ground game once again against the Razorbacks. He rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Roberts also made an impact through the air, adding 20 receiving yards and another touchdown.

Roberts' longest run came in the third quarter when he broke off a 43-yard gain, setting up a Missouri touchdown that extended the lead to 27-7. It was a bounce-back performance for the running back after he was held to 39 yards on 20 carries in his previous outing against Ole Miss.

Roberts' 158 total yards add to an already impressive season. With Ahmad Hardy also returning to action on Saturday, Missouri's backfield could become an even bigger threat as the Tigers enter the second half of their schedule.

Darris Smith

Rain poured down in Fayetteville, but Missouri's edge rusher Darris Smith was able to take advantage of the wet conditions. When Arkansas mishandled a snap that sent the ball flying toward its own end zone, Smith was ready.

Smith, along with several players from both teams, scrambled for the ball as it slipped and slid across the wet field. Smith ultimately came away with the ball in the end zone, scoring a touchdown for Missouri. The play extended the Tigers' lead to 10-0 late in the first quarter.

The Missouri defense forced four turnovers against Arkansas, but Smith's fumble recovery for a touchdown was a pivotal play that set the tone early in the game.

Cayden Lee

Along with Roberts, wide receiver Cayden Lee played an important role in Missouri's offensive success. Lee finished the game with six receptions for 78 yards, leading the Tigers in receiving.

In the third quarter, quarterback Austin Simmons threaded a pass to Lee for a 46-yard reception, moving the ball deep into Arkansas territory. The big play helped set up a touchdown by Donovan Olugbode shortly afterward.

Lee has been a consistent presence in Missouri's passing game throughout the season, and Saturday's performance was another example of his reliability as a receiving option.

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