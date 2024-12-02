2025 5-Star Lamont Rogers Announces Decommitment
Missouri's 2025 recruiting class lost one of its 18 commitments this week as Lamont Rogers officially announced his decommitment with a post on social media.
The Mesquite, Texas product had been committed to Missouri since July.
Rogers, standing at 6-foot-6, 311 lbs., is the sixth ranked offensive tackle in the nation, and the ninth ranked player in the state of Texas. He took a visit to Columbia in October for Missouri's victory against Auburn.
Though losing a player like Rogers is certainly a hit to the Tigers' 2025 recruiting class, Eli Drinkwitz and his staff still hold commitments from 17 other prospects, three of which are offensive lineman.
Missouri is also still in play for more elite talent in the 2025 class. Players like 4-Star edge rusherTobi Haastrup and current Nebraska commit Jeremiah Jones are still on the radar for the Tigers.
Drinkwitz and his staff put together a top-20 recruiting class in 2024, and have been mostly successful on the recruiting trail since his arrival in Columbia. Since taking over in 2020 when the Tigers were ranked 51st in the nation, he has built stronger classes each season and currently sits at 18th for the 2025 class.
Stay locked into all things Tigers recruiting with our Missouri Football Recruiting Tracker, and check back for more news as the early signing period for football approaches on Wednesday.