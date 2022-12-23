Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons-Gasparilla Bowl: Live Game Updates

Follow along here for live game updates from Friday evening's Gasparilla Bowl matchup between Missouri and Wake Forest.

The Missouri Tigers are in Tampa Bay, Fla. on this Friday evening and the Tigers are getting set to take on Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Mizzou is coming off a win over Arkansas in the regular season finale, a crucial victory number six that secured the Tigers' bowl eligibility. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz will have this team laser focused as they try to close out the year on a high note and hit the ground running in 2023.

The Tigers haven't won a bowl game since 2015, and this would be a huge momentum boost for Mizzou heading into the offseason.

If Missouri wants to become competitive in the SEC, they've got to start winning in the bowl season against quality opponents. Wake Forest started this season 6-1, but fell off towards the end. Now that the Demon Deacons' star quarterback Sam Hartman has entered he transfer portal, there may be room for Mizzou to take advantage of the discombobulation.

Follow along here at MizzouSportsTalk.com for the latest Tigers news and live game updates from today's Gasparilla Bowl matchup.

Live game updates will appear here after kick off

END FIRST QUARTER: Wake Forest 7, Missouri 3

-Kick off is set for 5:30 p.m. CT

-Mizzou receives the opening kick and will start the game on offense.

-The Tigers punt after just a few plays and Wake takes over at their own 15-yard line.

-Demon Deacons QB Sam Hartman hits WR Taylor Morin for a five-yard Wake Forest TD, capping off a 12 play, 85-yard drive. Wake Forest 7, Missouri 0 (Q1 9:43)

-Tigers QB Brady Cook has completed five straight passes and Missouri is inside the Wake Forest 30-yard line.

-The Missouri drive lasts 15 plays, but ultimately sputters to a halt in the Wake Forest red zone and the Tigers settle for a 35-yard Harrison Mevis FG. Wake Forest 7, Missouri 3 (Q1-1:46)

-The Tigers defense forces a punt and gets the ball back at their own 30-yard line. Mizzou will start the second quarter on offense.

SECOND QUARTER: Wake Forest 7, Missouri 3

-Mizzou doesn't move the all much on their first drive of the second quarter and punts it away to Wake. The Deacs will start with a relatively short field at their own 37-yard line

