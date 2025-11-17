Mizzou Central

Time, TV Network Announced for Mizzou at Arkansas

The SEC announced details for the regular season finale on Monday morning.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (22) scores a touchdown as Missouri Tigers safety Marvin Burks Jr. (1) looks on during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Missouri will close out its 2025 regular season two days after Thanksgiving in Arkansas. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the SEC Network, the conference announced Monday morning.

If Missouri is able to upset Oklahoma in Week 13, the game at Arkansas will give the Tigers the chance to finish conference play with a winning record for a third consecutive season.

Missouri has won eight of the last nine matchups against Arkansas, including three wins on the road.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the SEC in the final week of the regular season.

Full SEC Week 14 Schedule

Friday, Nov. 28
Ole Miss at Mississippi State - 11 a.m., ABC
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia - 2:30 p.m., ABC
Texas A&M at Texas - 6:30 p.m., ABC

Saturday, Nov. 29
Clemson at South Carolina - 11 a.m., SEC Network
Kentucky at Louisville - 11 a.m., ACC Network
Vanderbilt at Tennessee - 2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
Missouri at Arkansas - 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
LSU at Oklahoma - 2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
Florida State at Florida - 2:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Alabama at Auburn - 6:30 p.m., ABC

