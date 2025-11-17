Time, TV Network Announced for Mizzou at Arkansas
Missouri will close out its 2025 regular season two days after Thanksgiving in Arkansas. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the SEC Network, the conference announced Monday morning.
If Missouri is able to upset Oklahoma in Week 13, the game at Arkansas will give the Tigers the chance to finish conference play with a winning record for a third consecutive season.
Missouri has won eight of the last nine matchups against Arkansas, including three wins on the road.
Here's a look at the full schedule for the SEC in the final week of the regular season.
Full SEC Week 14 Schedule
Friday, Nov. 28
Ole Miss at Mississippi State - 11 a.m., ABC
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia - 2:30 p.m., ABC
Texas A&M at Texas - 6:30 p.m., ABC
Saturday, Nov. 29
Clemson at South Carolina - 11 a.m., SEC Network
Kentucky at Louisville - 11 a.m., ACC Network
Vanderbilt at Tennessee - 2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
Missouri at Arkansas - 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
LSU at Oklahoma - 2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
Florida State at Florida - 2:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Alabama at Auburn - 6:30 p.m., ABC