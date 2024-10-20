Time, TV Network Announced for Mizzou's Trip to Alabama
The kick off time and TV network information for the Missouri Tigers' Week 9 roadtrip to Alabama was annnounced Saturday night.
Missouri (6-1, 2-1) will take on Alabama (5-2, 2-2) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Nick Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
Additionally, the SEC Nation pregame show will be in Tuscaloosa, Al., ahead of the game. This includes the Paul Finebaum Show being broadcast on-site Friday and a pre-game panel featuring Laura Rutledge, Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow.
This will be Missouri's first roadtrip to Alabama since 2018. The Tigers have not won against Alabama since joining the SEC in 2012. The program's two wins over the Crimson Tide came in 1968 and 1975.
This Week 9 matchup has become increasingly more important for both teams over the past few weeks. With Alabama being upset by Vanderbilt in Week 6 and Tennessee in Week 8, a third SEC loss would likely be fatal for its playoff hopes.
Missouri's playoff hopes nearly entered jeopardy in Week 8 against Auburn, with quarterback Brady Cook missing most of the game due to an ankle injury. He returned in the third quarter to lead Missouri on a comeback win. A win over Alabama would add another significant milestone to the Tigers' resume.
This will be Missouri's third away game of the season before a bye week in Week 10.
