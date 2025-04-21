Top-100 Recruit Includes Mizzou in Final Schools
The Missouri Tigers were recently included in the final 10 schools for four-star safety Jordan Smith, according to Hayes Fawcett. Smith is a native of Warner Robins, Georgia.
Smith is listed as the 99th best player in the country, the eighth-best safety and the eleventh-best player in the state of Georgia. Also included in Smith's final schools list were Georgia, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Memphis, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan and Florida State. He held other offers from Auburn, LSU, USC and many others.
The Georgia native had a productive junior season, recording 85 tackles, three for loss and two interceptions. Smith also added seven pass deflections and a fumble recovery to his 2024-25 season stat line.
