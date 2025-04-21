Mizzou Central

Top-100 Recruit Includes Mizzou in Final Schools

The Tigers are in contention for one of the country's best safety prospects.

Michael Stamps

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Missouri Tigers helmet against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Missouri Tigers helmet against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers were recently included in the final 10 schools for four-star safety Jordan Smith, according to Hayes Fawcett. Smith is a native of Warner Robins, Georgia.

Smith is listed as the 99th best player in the country, the eighth-best safety and the eleventh-best player in the state of Georgia. Also included in Smith's final schools list were Georgia, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Memphis, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan and Florida State. He held other offers from Auburn, LSU, USC and many others.

The Georgia native had a productive junior season, recording 85 tackles, three for loss and two interceptions. Smith also added seven pass deflections and a fumble recovery to his 2024-25 season stat line.

