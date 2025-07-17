'That Guy is a Workhorse': Jalen Catalon Making Early Impression at Mizzou
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz spent his first quality time with seventh-year transfer safety Jalen Catalon in Harmons, Jamaica. He walked away more impressed than he thought he could have with the not-so-young man, who's transferred to the Tigers from UNLV this offseason.
The toughness, grit and perseverance in Jamaica stood out the most to Drinkwitz. Catalon stood in a house in Harmons for six hours stirring water and concrete, which may have been the moment Drinkwitz knew he had a good one in his secondary.
"Man, that guy is a workhorse," Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days on Thursday. "Just set the tone all day."
That's all off the field. On the field, Catalon is as advertised. He's a physical player and a smart one too, with plenty of years of experience to show for it.
There are a lot of things that Catalon does well, many of which come from his plenty of college seasons. His intelligence and ability to read an opposing offense certainly have stemmed from that, which again shows up when he's flying around the football field.
"He's got great instincts. He understands diagnosis, what offenses are trying to do," Drinkwitz said. "He's got a knack for finding the football in the air."
One area where Catalon excels is getting after the quarterback. He should fit right into what the Tigers are looking for as a blitzer, with both his athleticism and his strength.
"We play a lot of single high defense and use that safety to insert, which is something that Jalen can really do," Drinkwitz said.
Catalon's vast resume of college experience might be exactly what the Tigers need, especially after losing some veteran experience in their safety room. Joseph Charleston and Tre'Vez Johnson were two veterans on Missouri's roster who are now testing their hopes in the NFL.
Charleston, especially, was a big loss. He started each of the last three seasons for Missouri, and that's a hole in both production and leadership that Missouri needed to fill. If you're looking for those two things, there may not have been a better addition than Catalon.
"We lost a lot of career starts with Joseph Charleston and so we needed somebody in that back end," Drinkwitz said. "Communication is so vital in that position, and so very proud and excited about [Jalen] and what he's going to bring to our football team."
The leadership that Catalon is bringing into Missouri has already been noticed by another Tiger veteran, who also plays in the safety room. Senior Daylan Carnell, an attendee of SEC Media Days on Thursday, is quite impressed early on with the leadership traits Catalon is displaying.
"He's a real good leader," Carnell said. "Anytime he speaks, everybody listens. So he's a real big addition for us."
Carnell is one of the older and more experienced players on this Missouri roster, but Catalon clearly takes the cake for having the most.
For reference, Carnell is 22 and Catalon is 24. Catalon is clearly the true veteran of the team, but the experience in Missouri's defensive system that Carnell has will be valuable, as well.
"He just operates like an old guy, like you think he's a grandpa, how he just goes around," Carnell said of Catalon. "But he's about his business, though."
Catalon is already proving to be a huge addition to this Missouri team ahead of the season. From his signs of strength in Jamaica to his quick leadership and mentorship of players in the locker room or on the field, Catalon should make his presence felt for the Tigers when the time comes.