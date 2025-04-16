Two Mizzou Tigers Selected in 7-Round NFL Mock Draft
In a seven-round mock draft from The Athletic's Dane Brugler on Wednesday morning, two Missouri Tigers landed on NFL teams. This would leave a list of three draft-eligible players as undrafted free agents.
Right now, offensive lineman Armand Membou and wide receiver Luther Burden III appear as the only players to be locks to be selected in the 2025 NFL draft. Both players are expected to be selected either in the first round or right outside of it.
The top two Missouri prospects landing where they land in this scenario isn't all that surprising. However, the number of undrafted Tigers is. Up until this point, it's been uncommon to see Missouri only have two players selected. Now, it seems like more of a reality.
The first Tiger selected in this instance was Membou, going seventh overall to the New York Jets. Membou is viewed as a fringe tackle or guard prospect and would have the flexibility to do so with the Jets.
Membou has shot up draft boards since the end of the college football season, mainly due to his lack of mistakes during the season and his undeniable athleticism. He showed that off at the 2025 NFL combine, running a 4.91 40-yard dash and recording a 34-inch vertical jump.
READ: 2025 NFL Draft Profile: Missouri Offensive Lineman Armand Membou
Burden's name was called, in this scenario, with the No. 35 pick to the Tennessee Titans. This is also a move that would make sense, given Burden has taken a draft visit to Nashville. According to Easton Freeze, Burden's visit with the Titans occurred sometime this week.
Burden has slipped down many draft boards over the last month, really since the time of the NFL combine. Nothing has changed in his play, but the perception of other receiver prospects, such as Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, Texas's Matthew Golden and Iowa State's Jayden Higgins, has been overwhelmingly positive.
READ: 2025 NFL Draft Profile: Missouri Wide Receiver Luther Burden III
Because of that, the consensus surrounding Burden now views him as a late first or early-second-round pick. In this situation, the Titans would land a potential quarterback and receiver for the future, grabbing Burden and Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick.
With Burden and Membou off the board, that would leave three Tigers not being selected. Quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., both of whom were at the NFL combine, are not picked by a team in this scenario. Defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. has also garnered some draft noise and could be someone who gets picked.
For the most part, Cook and Wease have found themselves in mock drafts during the pre-draft process. It's been a rare occasion to see both of them left out of all 256 picks, though there isn't always much meaning behind those picks. It's not unrealistic that they don't get selected in the draft, with Burden and Membou being the most certain of the group to be picked.
New York Jets Mock Draft Class
1 (7). OT Armand Membou, Missouri
2 (42). TE Mason Taylor, LSU
3 (73). WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
4 (110). DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
5 (145). S Andrew Mukuba, Texas
5 (162). CB Zah Frazier, UTSA
6 (186). Edge Jah Joyner, Minnesota
6 (207). LB Shemar James, Florida
Tennessee Titans Mock Draft Class
1 (1). QB Cam Ward, Miami
2 (35). WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
4 (103). DT Cam Jackson, Florida
4 (120). Edge Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
5 (141). OT Cameron Williams, Texas
5 (167). Edge Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
6 (178). G/C Joshua Gray, Oregon State
6 (188). CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers