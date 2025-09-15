Upon Further Review: Mizzou 52, Louisiana 10
Missouri hosted the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in Week 3, cruising to a 52-10 victory. It was a game that Missouri dominated in nearly every aspect.
The Tigers shot out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Louisiana was unable to make the scoreboard until there were 6:22 left in the second. At that point, Missouri had added two more touchdowns.
For a team that has a recent history of starting slow, the quick start was encouraging for Missouri. The Tigers were firing on all cylinders, but the run game was especially efficient. Missouri totaled 427 rushing yards. Running back Ahmad Hardy accounted for 250 of them.
"He's a tough runner," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Hardy after the game. "He has a refusal to get tackled."
Missouri's defense looked strong; the Cajuns earned just 4 receiving yards. Louisiana was without its starting quarterback, Walker Howard, but it was an impressive effort by the Tigers regardless.
“Obviously, their starting quarterback got dinged up, and he's a really, really good player," Drinkwitz said. "So coming on the road, the SEC environment, versus that front, we just felt like we needed to be very aggressive and relentless in our coverage."
Louisiana served as a final opportunity to clean things up before Missouri faces its first Southeastern Conference opponent. Here's the final review of what we learned about the Tigers in the win.
Player of the Game: This one is quite obvious. No one had a bigger game than Hardy.
Hardy led the Tigers in rushing yards with 250, and he tacked on three touchdowns. His 250 yards on the ground marked a career high for the sophomore.
His performance placed him seventh among Missouri players with the most rushing yards in a single game in program history. Additionally, his average of 11.4 yards per rush attempt placed him fifth on the list of Missouri players with the highest average rushing yards per attempt per game.
Play of the Game: Missouri was leading 7-0 when a wild sequence of events occurred. Quarterback Beau Pribula and company were at Louisiana's 11-yard line when the former sailed a pass to wide receiver Marquis Johnson. The throw was caught, and it appeared to be a touchdown.
But then, all of a sudden, Louisiana safety Maurion Eleam got a hold of the ball and took it the other way for a touchdown for the Cajuns. It appeared to be a fumble returned for a touchdown, which would have tied the game at 7-7.
After reviewing the play, it was determined Johnson scored a touchdown for Missouri, giving the Tigers a 14-0 lead. That was a huge moment in the game because what could have become a tied game was actually another touchdown for a hot Missouri offense. It not only kept the Cajuns off the board but also kept them from gaining any momentum.
Stat of the Game: Missouri was very efficient on offense, particularly with third-down conversions. The Tigers completed nine of their 13 third downs. In comparison, the Cajuns were 1-for-11. Missouri's defense came up big with third-down stops to force punts. Louisiana punted nine times, and Missouri punted just once.
10 things you may not have noticed...
1. Defense lacks big moments
Missouri's defense played well, and there's really no debating that. However, it was a little surprising that the Tigers didn't have any eye-opening moments on the defensive side of the ball.
The Tigers failed to take advantage of Louisiana's quarterback situation. Daniel Beale was the starter and the Ragin' Cajuns rotated in sophomore Lunch Winfield, both of whom struggled to throw the ball efficiently. They only came up with two sacks and no takeaways. Missouri actually lost the turnover battle, as the Cajuns intercepted Pribula.
It wasn't a big deal that Missouri's defense was without a crazy play. The Tigers still took care of business easily. However, it might be more imperative for the defense to step up as the competition gets more intense.
2. Robert Meyer raises questions
Missouri's reliable kicker, Blake Craig, sustained a season-ending injury in Week 1. His backup is Robert Meyer, a freshman. In Week 2, Meyer went 2-for-2 on kicks, but they were both chip shots. The first field goal was from 25 yards out, and the second was a 20-yarder.
Against Louisiana, Meyer made another short 22-yarder, but his first real test came from 41 yards out. He missed the shot, and it wasn't close, sailing wide to the left.
This raises some concerns about Missouri's ability to kick. It is worth noting that Meyer is a freshman, but he will need to improve his accuracy.
3. Offensive line buckles down
Something the offensive line struggled with through Weeks 1 and 2 of the season was run blocking. Missouri improved in that area against Louisiana.
Hardy and his fellow running backs found success due to their own skills, but also due to the help of the line. It held its own and made gaps for the runners.
4. Freshmen running backs show glimpses of talent
Once Missouri established a strong lead, it began to pull various starters. Pribula and Hardy exited the game, allowing some backups to play.
Two freshman running backs entered the game, and they looked good. Marquise Davis recorded 20 attempts, rushing for 113 yards. Brendon Haygood had four attempts for 12 yards.
Davis had the second-most rushing yards on the team, even more than redshirt sophomore Jamal Roberts did.
"Jamal [Roberts] started cramping, but that's because we had the ball, and we had 51 plays in the first half," Drinkwitz said. "So for us, to have the third back that can go in there and run as physical as he can. Marquise [Davis] and [Brendon] Haygood are going to be really, really bright spots for us in the future."
5. Curtis Peagler and Tristan Wilson rotate at right guard
Throughout the game, there was movement at the right guard position. Curtis Peagler and Tristan Wilson continuously shifted in for each other.
Peagler unexpectedly made his way up the depth chart to secure a starting role, but he seemed to be splitting that role in Week 3.
"You're going to need more guys than just five, so let's start rotating those guys and see if we can't create some depth and competition," Drinkwitz said. "I was really proud of that two-group coming in there. I think they ran the ball every play they ran and did a nice job.”
6. Sharing the love
In Missouri's win, many different players got involved. Even though Hardy stole the show, it was a team effort through and through. Eight different receivers were targeted, while four different running backs took carries. Three different quarterbacks made appearances.
The majority of the game featured Missouri's first strings like Pribula, Hardy, and wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. However, freshman quarterback Matt Zollers came in at the end, and redshirt junior quarterback Brett Brown even logged a rush attempt.
It was encouraging to see young or inexperienced players come in and get reps. Getting some of the starters rest is also a good thing ahead of SEC play.
7. Zollers gets more reps
As mentioned above, multiple backups saw the field for Missouri. Zollers was a player who received some late snaps, and he is perhaps one of the most important athletes to be in that position.
Zollers is Missouri's future, so any opportunity that he has to get into the game is crucial. He didn't do much, but every rep matters. He went 2-for-2 on throws, but they combined for 5 yards.
One pass was complete for negative-four yards to receiver Daniel Blood, and the other gained nine yards, caught by freshman receiver Shaun Terry II.
Zollers came in during the third quarter and primarily handed the ball off. In the fourth, he fumbled the ball but recovered it.
8. Kevin Coleman Jr. paces wide receivers
When number 3 streaks across the field, he is almost begging to be thrown to. His fast speed and reliable hands make him an asset to the Tigers, and no, he's not Luther Burden III.
Transfer Kevin Coleman Jr. is a new face on the Tigers, yet he has already stepped up as a leader in the receiver room. He led the position group in receiving yards against the Cajuns with 84.
He was targeted eight times, double the number of targets the next most targeted receiver got. That was junior Joshua Manning with four. Coleman also caught all eight passes thrown his way, highlighting his reliability.
9. Offensive efficiency
Whenever a team puts 52 points up, it's clear that success was found somewhere. For Missouri, it was mostly found on the offensive side of the ball.
The Tigers were very productive, scoring a touchdown on each of their first four drives. Seven of the Tigers' 12 drives resulted in touchdowns.
Missouri also dominated the time of possession with 42:51 compared to Louisiana's 17:09.
10. Tigers played a clean game
Throughout the game, Missouri picked up just three penalties for 35 yards. The low number of penalties was a positive takeaway.
Louisiana earned twice as many penalties, but that's still only six. The Cajuns' penalty yards were actually fewer, 32. Overall, it was a clean game by both teams.