Upon Further Review: No. 16 Mizzou 24, No. 6 Alabama 27
The Missouri Tigers lost their first game of the season in Week 7, falling 27-24 to Alabama. After a few days to ruminate, there are plenty of thoughts to be had about Missouri's loss.
It was a collection of errors throughout the game that led to the Tigers' defeat, ranging from Beau Pribula's two interceptions to the secondary's inability to stop Alabama's passing game. Missouri just didn't do enough to win.
"Disappointing because we had an opportunity," head coach Eli Drinkwtiz said. "Proud of the way our defense fought, proud of the way our offense fought, but ultimately, we just had too many critical mistakes in critical situations to win."
Life isn't getting any easier for Missouri, who now face its first road test of the season in Week 8 against Auburn.
Here's one final look from Missouri's first loss of the season to Alabama.
Player of the Game: By no means is this an easy decision, partially because their wasn't a clear best player from Missouri's sideline. But, based on true impact, defensive end Damon Wilson gave the
Play of the Game: There weren't a ton of positive offensive plays, but Pribula finding freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode for a 27-yard gain that led to a Missouri score was beyond impressive. The Tigers obviously lost and struggled on offense, but that play and the sequence before and after it gave them a chance for a different and shocking result.
What you may have missed...
1. Why Hardy only got 12 carries
It would be a bold-faced lie to say that there's a clear and good reason for star running back Ahmad Hardy only earning 12 carries throughout the game. Hardy's rushing ability has been responsible for a good chunk of Missouri's explosive plays this season, so going away from him at any point during the game, even if the Tigers were behind, is truly odd.
Drinkwitz didn't have an answer after the loss as to why the Tigers didn't give it to Hardy or run the ball more in general.
"I don't know. I have to watch it," Drinkwitz said. "It's a legit question, I just don't know."
Missouri did get down and needed to move the ball down the field later in the game, so that may have made some sense. Still, only 12 carries for Hardy just doesn't feel right, especially given his production up until that point.
2. Ty Simpson is an NFL quarterback
Simpson made some incredible throws. There really isn't much more to be said about it.
His toss on fourth down to Lotzeir Brooks in the fourth quarter was truly incredible, and it arguably saved the game for the Crimson Tide. His touchdown strike to Isaiah Horton in the second quarter to give Alabama the lead for the first time was also beyond impressive.
3. Beau's second pick wasn't that bad
This probably isn't what Missouri fans want to hear, but after a second look, the throw Pribula had picked off with under a minute to play in the fourth quarter appears to be more reasonable. It was misthrown, but it also looked like Olugbode got bumped or moved off his route in the process of getting there.
"My first read in the progression was the seam, which was the route that I threw," Pribula said after the game. "Thought there was a window there. Might have been too early to it. Throw might have been a little high, or both. Just thought I had a window there to Don [Olugbode] on that seam."
This doesn't excuse the throw or decision that Pribula made. However, based on recent social media discourse and the openness of Marquis Johnson, a few feet to the left of where the ball was thrown, the decision to make this pass looks way worse.
4. Time of possession. Yikes.
The Tigers have prided themselves on holding onto the ball on offense longer than their opponent. That was nowhere near the case against Alabama.
The Crimson Tide had the ball for 38:33, while the Tigers had it for 21:27. That's a big discrepency for the game itself, along with the numbers they've been putting up in that category all season long.
Having the ball longer than their opponent has become an integral part of the Tigers' identity. When the chance for that to happen was very clearly taken away, it left them shook up and searching for answers.
5. Green was a steady presence
He may have looked slightly hobbled, but having Cayden Green back at left tackle was a big deal. He was consistent and did his job well.
Green did have the challenging matchup of defending LT Overton, who recorded a sack and a half. Green wasn't perfect, but it's hard to imagine that having Jayden Richardson in the game would have been significantly better.
6. Olugbode has arrived
The Tigers finally got some consistent production from Olugbode, even if it came too late in the game. He scored the first touchdown of his career, which came shortly after a beyond-impressive catch at the goal line.
That catch was a sign that everything that's been said about Olugbode is accurate. He's a physical, athletic presence that can succeed in the air and after the catch. He finished the day with three catches, 55 yards and his score for a career-best game so far.
7. Safety depth responds positvely to test
When Marvin Burks Jr. was ejected for targeting early in the game, the safety unit could've spiraled. Santana Banner and Trajen Greco, all things considered, responded to the challenge in front of them.
Banner finished with seven tackles and continues to be one of the better coverage players for Missouri. There were multiple instances when he had his man locked down in isolated coverage situations. He'll absolutely keep earning playing time if he continues to play this way.
That being said, they were far from perfect in coverage. It wasn't their worst showing of the season and there were positive moments, but the communication on the back end still looked rough. There were multiple passes that Simpson completed that could've been defended better.
8. Mizzou loses the game without its defensive front
The most impressive group on the field for Missouri in the loss was the defensive line. Wilson obviously finished with his two sacks and applied countless amounts of pressure outside of that, but it wasn't just him.
Zion Young also wreaked havoc throughout the game. Marquis Gracial and Sterling Webb were impactful run defenders, too. Even Langden Kitchen and Nate Johnson got in on the fun on the outside.