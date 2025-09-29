Upon Further Review: No. 20 Mizzou 42, UMass 6
No. 20 Missouri's performance over UMass certainly wasn't the most revealing game for the Tigers. If anything, it just re-affirmed Missouri's strengths and weaknesses that were on displaiy in the previous four week.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz felt similar.
"I don't know if I learned anything new, other than there's things that we got to continue to work on," Drinkwitz said. "So that's good. It's good to be undefeated with things to improve."
Missouri was tested with South Carolina in Week 4, and on the other end of the upcoming bye week, the Tigers will host No. 10 Alabama. The Minutemen weren't much of a challenge for the Tigers.
Nonetheless, here's the final bits of analysis from the win for Missouri.
Player of the Game: At this point in the season, Ahmad Hardy running through defenses is nothing knew. He's the entire engine of the Missouri offense. He rushed for 130 yards on 24 carries. He also tied his career high for touchdowns, scoring a hat trick.
Play of the Game: Despite putting 42 points on the board, Missouri didn't put anything too flashy on the highlight reel — only one of Missouri's touchdowns was over 10 yards. That one was Hardy's third touchdown of the day. The offensive line did a good job at the line of scrimmage, and Hardy had good patience to cut outside before trucking through two tackles on his way to the end zone.
Stat of the Game: Missouri only had one penalty for five yards.
This is the lowest amount in both categories all season long for the Tigers. Penalties are one of the few things that are pretty static no matter the level of competition. Playing this clean of a game is a positive. For reference, Missouri committed eight penalties for 70 yards against Central Arkansas.
What you may have missed...
1. Why Zollers only played one drive
True freshman quarterback Matt Zollers had a pretty short shift once the backups were called in to relieve the starters. He only played on one drive before walk-on Tommy Lock replaced him.
Instead of getting Zollers more experience, Drinkwitz wanted Lock to see the first collegiate snaps of his career.
"I think he's been a really strong glue guy for us," Drinkwitz said of Lock, a four-year member of the team. "He's somebody that when you talk about turning and changing the culture here. ... It was his opportunity to play, and I felt strongly about making sure he got that opportunity to play."
The bigger question is why Missouri even threw Zollers in the game in the first place to preserve his redshirt status. Zollers has appeared in three games now, meaning if he appears in two more games this season, his redshirt will be burned.
2. Absence of two starters
Due to injuries suffered in the game against South Carolina, neither tight end Jordon Harris or cornerback Drey Norwood played against UMass.
Drinkwitz revealed after the game that Harris was dealing with a hand injury where the "risk wasn't worth the reward."
Norwood was dealing with a soft-tissue injury during the week, and despite multiple attempts to try to practice, wasn't ready to play.
From Drinkwitz's answers on both injuries, it seems like both will be available to return after the bye week. In their absence, Vince Brown II stepped in at tight end, while Stephen Hall and Toriano Pride Jr. held down the fort at cornerback.
3. In defense of Beau Pribula's interception...
Even though it still wasn't the best decision from quarterback Beau Pribula, to be fair when evaluating his interception, his pass was tipped by the UMass defensive tackle. This sent the pass torpedoing into the hands of UMass linebacker Timmy Hinspeter.
The worst of Pribula's crimes on this play really was moving up in the pocket when he didn't need to.
"I think our pocket climbing is an issue right now," Drinkwitz said. "The pick was a tip ball because we (Pribula) climbed too far in the pocket."
4. Hardy is on pace to break two program records
The competition is only going to get more difficult for Hardy, but so far this season, he's on the path to set program records for the most rushing yards and touchdowns in a single season.
Leading the country with 730 rushing yards, he's on pace for 1,752 yards on the regular season. The current mark there is 1,627 yards, set by Cody Schrader in 2023.
With touchdowns, Hardy is at nine, on pace for 22 in the regular season, which would put him above Brad Smith's mark of 18 in 2003.
So far this season, the level of competition hasn't mattered for Hardy. If he can keep it up, he'll not only make Missouri history, but have a strong case for the Heisman Trophy.
5. Less involvement of Wilson at right guard
There's been some musical chairs at the starting right guard spot for Missouri since Week 3. But against UMass, Curtis Peagler was the clear leader there. Peagler was the sole starter in each of the first two games of the season. In Weeks 3 and 4, Tristan Wilson also rotated in consistently.
"We just felt like there's some there's some meat left on that bone as far as improvement," Drinkwitz said of the decision to rotate the guards after the Week 3 game.
Though the snap counts still heavily favored Peagler, Wilson was seeing important playing time, subbing in during the first half against South Carolina. At the very least, it was an interested method for the experiment.
But Wilson's role died down this week, making it clear Peagler is undeniably the main starter there. Don't be surprised if the rotation ends after the bye week and Peagler becomes the exclusive starter again.
Snap counts at right guard for Tristan Wilson and Curtis Peagler since Week 3
Week
Curtis Peagler
Tristan Wilson
3, Louisiana
64
20
4, South Carolina
61
18
5, UMass
61
11
6. Process improved in the secondary
Alarms were sent off last week when the Missouri secondary could hardly stop a nose bleed on the backend. The Tigers allowed eight completions of 15 yards or more. Drinkwitz highlighted communication and discipline as the top two leading causes for the issues.
The secondary still had its moments against UMass, allowing two wide-open completions of 15 yards, and another of 24.
But overall, Drinkwitz was pleased with the improvements of the discipline in the secondary.
"For the most part, we had our eyes where they're supposed to," Drinkwitz said.
7. Lack of deep passing attempts
The Missouri offense was very content taking what the UMass defense gave them, taking advantadge of high coverage by taking short attempts. Pribula's average depth of target was a mere 4.9 yards. He didn't attempt a single pass over 20 yards.
The deep ball has not been a part of the Missouri offense since Week 1, when Pribula completed three passes of 20 or more yards. Since then, he's completed just two in the past four games.
Inconsistency with the pass protection on the offensive line has undoubtedly hamstrung this. But Pribula certainly has the targets, and seemingly the arm, in order for this to be a focus of the Missouri offense if they can start to involve it more.
8. Weselman's complete day
Last week, punter Connor Weselman drew attention for his drop kicks that Missouri opted to do on five kickoffs in hopes to avoid a big return from South Carolina's potent return team.
Weselman's performance against UMass won't draw as much attention, for all the right reasons. The less you hear about a punter, probably means they're doing a solid job.
Weselman averaged 42.5 yards on four punts, downing two inside the 20.
He set the Missouri defense up with great field position on a drive late in the third quarter, booting it 38 yards to be downed by the Minutemen at their own 3-yard line. On that drive, UMass threw an interception to Missouri safety Santana Banner, which set up a passing touchdown for the Missouri offense.
"I think tonight was his most complete or consistent performance," Drinkwitz said. "Pleased with his consistency. That has kind of been the thing we've battled."