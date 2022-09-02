WATCH: Mizzou Freshman WR Luther Burden Catches First Career TD

The Missouri Tigers brought in perhaps the most decorated recruit in the history of their program this past offseason in Luther Burden III.

And through the first 20 minutes of his first game, he has already made a major impact.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter of the Tigers season opener against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Burden was in the endzone, catching a Brady Cook screen pass and taking it in for a five-yard touchdown.

The touchdown came on Burden's fourth touch of the game, with the freshman catching two passes for 21 yards and the score, to go along with two rushes for 25 yards.

And while it is impressive to see a freshman have such an impact early on in his career, with Burden, it should hardly be a surprise.

The 5-foot-11 and 215-pound receiver has an it factor to his game when called upon to rise to the occasion.

More specifically, he made tremendous plays during prep days at East St. Louis (Ill.) High School and is already a starter for Mizzou because that trend has been continuing.

In his final season at East St. Louis High School, Burden dominated in both the passing game and return game, showcasing a versatile skill set. Burden would haul in 71 receptions for 1,174 yards and a whopping 20 touchdowns, averaging 16.5 yards per catch.

He was just as lethal in the return game, with 77 kickoff returns for 3,710 total yards and 8 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 48.2 yards per return.

