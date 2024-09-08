Wease Excels in Career Performance Against Buffalo
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Receiver Theo Wease came up big for Missouri football in their win over the Buffalo Bulls.
In a night that saw star receiver Luther Burden III exit the game early due to an illness, Wease took advantage of an opportunity that saw him get many more looks. He was very pleased was his performance, recording 13 receptions and 149 yards.
"I think I had a pretty good night," Wease said. "I left some plays out there I'm still mad about a little bit. I didn't get in the end zone one of those plays. I was just trying to maximize every opportunity I got."
Another key to his success against the Bulls was their coverage on him. There were multiple instances where Wease's defender lined up a number of yards back. It allows Cook to give him the look and Wease to make something happen in space.
"It just comes from Brady trusting me, seeing him look and giving me a chance to make a play," Wease said.
The space Wease was given at the line of scrimmage was unusual and playmaking came down to Cook and Wease. The connection between the two made it easier for the plays to be made. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz saw this connection between the two.
"they were giving us a lot of free access stuff, so I think that's a sign of an sure quarterback play-caller, to continue to take what the defense gives us," Drinkwitz said.
Cook saw the same things that Drinkwitz and Wease saw when it came to Buffalo's coverage on not only Wease, but the receiving core as a whole. The space provided also gave Wease and his teammates the ability to make plays with the ball in their hands.
"Tonight, the yards after the catch were unbelievable," Cook said. "They were giving us a lot of access on the outside and playing outside and playing over top of our receivers."
The easy access Cook had to Wease and the rest of the receiving core was not something they were expecting. To say it was a surprise might be an understatement. The quick-looks were not ones they could pass up, which came down to Cook making the right reads early in the play.
"We were hoping they would [line up off the line of scrimmage] if we kept hitting them, but they kept giving us that access even up until the last drive," Cook said.
This was a career night for Wease, according to coach Drinkwitz and Cook. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards, almost out-totaling the Bulls total offense by himself. Wease's yards after the catch were a driving factor in his performance.
"He made the most of it, whether it was a 10-yard stop, a 12-yard stop, a hitch, a quick out," Cook said. "He was taking it and he was running with it, so shout out to him."
Prior to his performance against the Bulls, the most receiving yards he had posted in a single game dated back to his 2022 season with the Oklahoma Sooners, where he caught three passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. As a Tiger, his career high was last season against Vanderbilt, where he went for 10 receptions, 118 yards and a touchdown.
Things began to look too easy for the fifth year receiver, with catch after catch coming his way. As he stacked up stats on his career-day, everything got easier and easier and the field bigger and bigger.
"I was just playing ball honestly. I was in my flow state, and I was focused on being my best and helping this team," Wease said.
The status of Burden remains unclear at this point, as coach Drinkwitz revealed he had dealt with his illness the entirety of the week. If it wasn't before, it is now clear that Wease is an explosive option in this Tiger offense and Cook will not hesitate to get him the ball.