What Can Mizzou Build Off from UMass Win?
While the rest of the SEC engaged in tough, inner-conference competitions, the No. 19 Missouri Tigers took an excursion to Massachusetts and picked up a win over UMass on the way.
Ultimately, there's not much to learn about the Tigers from the 45-3 win. The same questions raised when Missouri played pitifully against Texas A&M the week prior were never going to be answered in New England. This was mostly a 'get right' game for Missouri.
But, there were some new wrinkles the team showed, particularly on offense — the side of the ball the Tigers have had the most problems with.
Missouri almost certainly won't be winning the rest of its games by over 30 points, but here's what the team can actually take forward as it enters the second half of the season.
Marcus Carroll is as Reliable and as Powerful as Advertised
Georgia State transfer running back Marcus Carroll was more involved against UMass than any game so far in his time at Missouri. Applachian State transfer Nate Noel has been the feature back for the entire season, taking 79 carries through Week 6.. Carroll had taken 43 prior to the UMass game.
But, with Noel dealing with back tightness and missing the game, it was Carroll's time to shine. His lack of involvement in previous games was somewhat puzzling, taking less than 10 carries against Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Murray State.
But Carroll took the opportunity and made the most of it, using his 15 carries to rush for 91 yards and three touchdowns. Just as he was at Georgia State, he was a bowling bowl off a back that is tough to bring down.
Even with Noel expected to return against Auburn in Week 8, don't be surprised if Carroll has earned himself a larger role moving forward.
A Reminder of Brett Norfleet's Receving Ability
Sophomore tight end Brett Norfleet flashed his potential during his true freshman season, catching 17 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns. It felt like the 6-foot-7, 235-pound St. Louis product was just scratching the surface.
Yet he hasn't been a primary target for quarterback Brady Cook early in 2024. Part of it may be a shoulder injury Norfleet suffered against Murray State, causing him to miss the Week 2 game against Buffalo.
Before the UMass game, Norfleet was only the target of 12 of Cook's 166 attempts.
On two-straight plays in the third quarter though, Norfleet again reminded everyone of the potential he showed so often during his freshman season.
First, Cook found Norfleet wide open down the seam, with Norfleet lining up in the slot. It was one of the best deep passes from Cook this season and the longest reception of Norfleet's career. The next play, Norfleet found a hole in the middle of the end zone and jumped to catch a eight-yard touchdown.
Missouri wasn't exactly planning on the drive to get the ball in Norfleet's hands, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. He just got open.
With how much the Missouri offense has struggled on third downs and the red zone — going 45-for-89 on third downs and 16-for-25 on touchdowns on red zone trips — more involvement of Norfleet could be a key in alleviating those issues.
Luther Burden III in Space
Wide receiver Luther Burden III is dynamic enough of a player for the entire offense to be built around. Outside of games against Boston College and UMass though, he hasn't had the opportunity to completely take over a game.
Against UMass though, Burden showed that just getting the ball in his hands can lead to success.
On the second play from scrimmage, the junior took a handoff on a sweep, and after being met with a defender two yards behind the line of scrimmage, he bounced around 61 yards to the end zone. Previously, his longest rush of the year was a 18-yard scurry against Buffalo.
Out of his 59 receiving yards, Burden created 54 of them after the catch. On the day, he tallied 127 yards on seven touches. SEC defenses are going to be more dificult for him to pull a rabit out of his hat. But, he again showed just how much he can open up the Missouri offense.