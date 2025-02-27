What do Mizzou Players Need to Prove at the NFL Combine? - Podcast
Four Missouri Tigers players were invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, looking to show off their skills to general managers and scouting departments ahead of the upcoming draft.
Two — wide receiver Luther Burden III and offensive lineman Armand Membou — are projected to be selected in the first round. Meanwhile, quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. will look to prove themselves as options on teams of Day 3 of the draft.
To preview the event, football reporters for Missouri Tigers On SI Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps go through what each of the four prospects will need to show in workouts and intervews to help boost their draft stock.
Cook, Wease and Burden will each work out Saturday, with on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium starting at noon CT. Then, Membou will work out Sunday, with drills beginning at noon.
Burden and Membou will be two of the top names to watch at the Combine.
Burden will look to prove that, despite a misleading drop off in production from 2023 to 2024, he is the same elite playmaker that was on display for all of 2023. Membou's official measurements and his performance in agility drills will inform evaluators on exactly which position he would be best suited for in the NFL.
