Pribula Makes Case for QB Job as Mizzou Nearly Shuts Out Central Arkansas
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The biggest question of the Missouri Tigers’ 2025 season was expected to take a full game to decide. Instead, it took less than a quarter.
Missouri likely found its starting quarterback, not necessarily by choice, en route to a 61-6 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears on Friday night. No matter any question at quarterback, a handful of young players and transfers shined.
Penn State transfer Beau Pribula and Sam Horn competed for the starting job all offseason, and were set to split playing time in Thursday night’s game, with Pribula taking the first half and Horn the second.
But on Missouri’s second drive, Horn entered the game to take a designed run. He took a rough hit to the knees, falling to the field to be evaluated by trainers. He then was taken to the medical tent on the sideline before quickly being taken to the locker room for the remainder of the game. Later, he was seen watching the game in the tunnel while standing on crutches.
But Pribula made a good case on his own. On his very first pass, he launched a 49-yard touchdown pass to ultra-fast junior wide receiver Marquis Johnson.
Overall, Pribula completed 23 of his 28 pass attempts for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 65 yards on 10 attempts, including a 31-yard rushing touchdown. He exited the game late in the third quarter, bringing in true freshman Matt Zollers, who will be Missouri’s back up for any time Horn might miss.
Pribula’s best moment of the game came on a 99-yard drive late in the first half. After a punt pinned the Tigers at their own 1-yard line, Pribula was able to give the Tigers some breathing room by scrambling for an 11-yard gain on a third-and-2 at Missouri’s own 9. Then, he completed passes of 12, 13 and 17 to get Missouri past midfield. He capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brett Norfleet to put Missouri up 26-0 at the end of the first half.
What wasn’t as encouraging for Missouri’s offense was the new-look offensive line, which consistently let pressure invade Pribula’s pocket. The line was also called for four penalties in the first half alone, including a holding penalty on left guard Dominick Giudice that offset a 31-yard gain from running back Jamal Roberts. The Tigers are tasked with replacing three starters on the offensive line, including two NFL-draft selections.
Defensively, edge rusher Damon Wilson II, a transfer from Georgia, made his presence felt in his debut with the Tigers, recording the team’s only two sacks. True freshman linebacker Dante McClellan scored Missouri’s final touchdown of the night, returning an interception 83 yards for a touchdown.
Missouri next plays Kansas for the first time since 2011, hosting the Jayhawks on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Live Updates
Per a release from the team, capacity at Memorial Stadium will be set at 57,321 for the entire season. That's down from 62,621 beforehand.
Second Half
- With just over a minute remaining in the third quarter, true freshman Matt Zollers is now in at quarterback.
- Missouri kicker Blake Craig left the game to go to the locker room with a trainer after taking a hit on a kick off. If he has any sort of signifigant injury, Missouri is probably in trouble. True freshman Robert Meyer went out to take the most-recent extra point, which he made.
- Ahmad Hardy announces his presence with authority on Missouri's first drive of the second half, breaking out a 44 yard run, then caps the drive off with a four-yard touchdown. He celebrates his first touchdown for the Tigers by pretending to ride a horse, one of his favorite hobbies.
- Pribula continues to be in at quarterback for Missouri to start the second half. Expect true freshman Matt Zollers to see some playing time as well.
First Half
- Pribula ends his first half with the Tigers with a very effective 2-minute situation, completing eight of his nine passes for 81 yards, plus rushed once for 11 yards.
- Tight end Brett Norfleet stayed on the field to be evaluated by trainers after taking a hit to the back. He returned to the field a few plays later though.
- The offensive line struggles continue for Missouri. Left guard Dominick Giudice is called for a holding penalty to offset what would've been a 31-yard gain by Jamal Roberts.
- A handful of construction workers for the north end-zone project are watching the game from the skeleton of what will eventually be the remodeled stands in lawn chairs. When shown on the screen, their met with a respective cheer from the crowd.
- So far, this hasn't been a great showing for the Missouri offensive line. Pribula has been hving to scramble and look for space often. With three new starters, it'll undoubtedly take some time to adjust.
- Safety Caleb Flagg does a nice job to breaking a pass up with his hands. The senior safety was a standout of fall camp practices and should have a role in the safety rotation this season.
- Blake Craig has now made kicks from 49 and 55 to give Missouri a 12-0 lead. His leg seems to be just as strong as it was last season.
- Curtis Peagler, a first-time starter at right guard is called for a false start. Some expected rust and adjustment for a new starter in Week 1.
- Freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode makes the first appearance of his career on the second drive. Interested to see how much of a role he can carve out for himself this year.
- Beau Pribula's first ever pass as a Missouri Tiger is a 51-yard touchdown to a wide-open Marquis Johnson. That'll work.
- Jamal Roberts is in at running back on this first drive. Offensive coordinator Kirby Moore told SEC Network that there'd more plays "better suited" for Roberts compared to Ahmad Hardy. Will be interesting to see all season how many carries are given to Roberts.
- On his first drive, Beau Pribula is already showing off the role his mobility could play in the Missouri offense. Most of his handoffs to running backs have involved Pribula faking tucking it down to run. He scrambled to convert for a 3rd-and-4.
- Central Arkansas won the toss and defers. Missouri will have to wait until the second drive of the game before getting a look at either of their quarterbacks.
Injuries
On Saturday, Drinkwitz shared that besides offensive guard Logan Reichert, he expects everyone to be healthy and available for the game. Reichert will miss six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury.
TV and Radio Information
TV: SEC Network: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline)
Radio: 1580 AM, 105.1 FM, Tiger Radio Network: Mike Kelly (play-by-play), Howard Richards (analyst), Chris Gervino (sideline)
SirusXM: 83