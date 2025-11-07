Upcoming Mizzou Visitor Names Tigers in Top Schools
As the early signing period draws closer, the Missouri staff has begun shifting its focus to the 2027 recruiting class, and this week received a bit of good news regarding one of its top prospects.
4-Star wide receiver Lawrence Britt from Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee officially named Missouri as one of his finalists on Friday, November 7, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. The talented wideout is down to 10 schools: Missouri, Miami, Vanderbilt, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State and Oregon.
Standing at 6-foot, 172 lbs., Britt is a speedy prospect that is a dynamic offensive threat with the ball in his hands. He's ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 5 player in the Volunteer State, according to Rivals' Industry Ranking.
As a junior this season for Lausanne, Britt's skill set has been utilized all over the field. He helped his team to a 6-3 regular season record, and will face off against Davidson Academy in the opening round of the Division 2 AA Tennessee State Playoffs on November 7.
Britt has 47 rush attempts this season for 276 yards and four touchdowns, and has also hauled in 24 receptions for 397 yards and six more scores.
He's a true do-it-all type of offensive player that can attack a defense from multiple different positions.
Britt took an unofficial visit to Missouri in September of this year, and is expected back for the Tigers' showdown with Texas A&M on Saturday night. This season, he's also taken trips to Florida State (August 30), Tennessee (September 13), Miami (September 20) and Vanderbilt (September 27).
As of now, Missouri holds no commitments in the 2027 class, but has been very active on the recruiting trail in lining up visitors and extending offers to talented prospects. If the recent run on the 2026 trail that saw the Tigers double their class in less than two months is any indication of the staff's ability to recruit effectively, Missouri may be in store for an even stronger group in 2027.
Confirmed Visitors for Texas A&M Matchup
- 2027 4-Star WR Lawrence Britt - Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, Tennessee)
- 2027 4-Star OL Gus Corsair - Hays High School (Hays, Kansas)
- 2027 4-Star LB Blake Betton - Shakopee High School (Shakopee, Minnesota)
- 2027 EDGE Chris Wilson - Yorktown High School (Yorktown, Indiana)
- 2028 3-Star ATH Jayden Stephens - Waverly-Shell Rock High School (Waverly, Iowa)
- 2028 OL Joshua Rogers - Brebeuf Jesuit High School (Indianapolis, Indiana)