What Sione Laulea and Jahlil Florence Bring to Missouri's Secondary: The Read Option

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The Missouri Tigers have 15 new defensive transfers entering the season, hoping to make an impact across the defense. Players from several different programs will wear the Tiger uniform this fall.

Missouri added six transfers to their defensive back room this offseason. Among them are Sione Laulea and Jahlil Florence, who both transferred from Oregon.

Sione Laulea

Laulea is a three-star transfer, according to 247Sports, who spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons at Oregon. The 6-foot-4 cornerback began his college career at the junior college level and was ranked the nation's No. 1 JUCO cornerback by 247Sports following the 2023 season.

His role in 2024 was primarily as a depth piece, but he still saw game action. He recorded one solo tackle, two assisted tackles and one interception, which he returned 12 yards. He also finished the season with one pass breakup.

Laulea took on a larger role in Oregon's cornerback room last season. He allowed just three receptions for 33 yards on nine targets while recording four solo tackles, three assisted tackles and two pass breakups.

Laulea's size and length make him one of Missouri's most intriguing additions in the secondary. He has an opportunity to earn a starting role and become a key piece of the Tigers' defense.

Jahlil Florence

Like Laulea, Florence is a three-star cornerback transfer, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back arrived at Oregon in 2022 and appeared in eight games as a true freshman. He finished the season with six solo tackles, two assists and one interception.

Florence took on a larger role for the Ducks in 2023. He finished the season with 27 total tackles, one sack and one interception. However, he suffered an injury in November 2023 that forced him to miss the entire 2024 season. He returned in 2025 but appeared in just two games on special teams.

Florence brings high-end athleticism to Missouri's defense. A former track athlete, he adds speed and physicality to the secondary. It will be interesting to see how the two former Ducks impact the Tigers' defense in 2026.

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