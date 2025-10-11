Beau Pribula Explains What Went Wrong on 2 Interceptions to Alabama
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers made plenty of glaring mistakes in their loss against Alabama on Saturday, but arguably none were more impactful than quarterback Beau Pribula's two interceptions.
Pribula made two glaringly bad throws that led to turnovers against the Crimson Tide, one of which effectively ended the game.
He finished with 167 yards and two touchdowns on top of his pair of turnovers. Even if he did give the Tigers a chance to win the game when it was all over, his two turnovers were too much to battle back from.
"Obviously wasn't good enough," Pribula said following the loss. "We didn't win the game. My job is to lead scoring drives so we score more points and I wasn't able to do that."
The second of Pribula's interceptions was the most impactful, given it came with 37 seconds left in the game. Pribula was attempting to lead the Tigers down the field in heroic fashion, but ended those hopes on a missed ball targeting Donovan Olugbode.
Olugbode was running a seam route on Pribula's left side. He was never really open and Pribula, in all honesty, made the wrong read, though it was his preferred one.
"My first read in the progression was the seam, which was the route that I threw," Pribula said. "Thought there was a window there. Might have been too early to it. Throw might have been a little high, or both. Just thought I had a window there to Don [Olugbode] on that seam."
His first interception at the beginning of the fourth quarter was another misread. He was targeting veteran receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. on a similar seam route at a similar spot on the field, but Coleman was clearly never ready for the ball.
Coleman's head was turned in a completely opposite direction when Pribula released the ball, allowing for safety Bray Hubbard to sniff the pass out without any issues.
"Bottom line, it wasn't executed the way we wanted to execute it," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "Whether that's [on] the wide receiver, the quarterback in the day, we can't turn the ball over."
In general, Pribula's turnover troubles and the inability to put points on the board as a whole for Missouri hurt them. It also allowed an explosive Alabama offense, one that found success for most of the day, onto the field more than Missouri did.
"We weren't on the field that much, and [we] just let them control the ball too much," Pribula said. "Got to be better and [it] starts with me. Good experience to learn from."
Missouri struggled to create explosive plays for the game's entirety. The playcalling from Missouri's offensive coaching staff may have been a reason for that, seemingly not taking many aggressive shots down the field.
The Tigers also failed to run the ball efficiently, something that hasn't been an issue at all this season.
Regardless, Pribula couldn't string together throws at all. Part of that may have been because of a talented Alabama offense, but Drinkwitz believes part of that falls on him.
"Never really got him into a rhythm throwing the ball," Drinkwitz said. "We got to do a better job of developing a rhythm throwing the ball."
Missouri has important week ahead of them now. Preparing for Week 8 on the road against Auburn will be crucial, as will bouncing back from its first loss of the season.