What Will be the Biggest Difference Between the 2023 and 2024 Missouri Tigers? - The Mizzou Minute
The benefit of a year of experience in a system can not be understated. The Missouri Tigers will reap the benefits this fall in the second year with Kirby Moore as offensive coordinator.
Watch the video below as MizzouCentral's Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on how in year two with Moore, the Missouri offense will become a more diverse and potent attack.
In Moore's first year as offensive coordinator, the Tigers were No. 27 in yards per game (435.1) and No. 25 in points per game (32.3). Both totals were the highest for Missouri since 2018 with Drew Lock at quarterback.
Besides running back Cody Schrader, the Tigers returned most of their skill position players from 2023. There is plenty of reasons to be optimistic that quarterback Brady Cook, receivers Luther Burden III and Marquis Johnson along with tight end Brett Norfleet will continue to devolp as the nucleus of the Missouri offense.
Additionally, the Tigers added plenty of offensive talent through their incoming freshmen and the transfer portal. Running backs Marcus Carroll (Georgia State) and Nate Noel (Appalachian State) should find consistent roles to make for a two-headed attack in the backfield. Kewan Lacy, a four-star prospect from Texas, could enter the fold as well.
At wide receiver, Courtney Crutchfield, the second best rated prospect out of Arkansas, and James Madison, a four-star prospect out of St. Thomas Acquinas high school, both have promising futures.
For this fall and for seasons to come, the Tigers seem to be in good hands with Moore as offensive coordinator. Don't be surprised if they take a big jump this year.
