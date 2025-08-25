What Will Mizzou's Schematic Identity Be in 2025?: The Extra Point
Watch the below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on what elements the Tigers will build their schematic identity off of in 2025.
Anytime a team is tasked with replacing nine starters, especially at key positions such as quarterback, left tackle and edge rusher, there's bound to be a change in the team's character ad schematic identity. That's exactly the situation the Missouri Tigers are in to begin the 2025 season.
"It's really important for us this week, as a football team, to establish and bring our identity to life," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Saturday. "We want to be a tough football team and a team that plays well under pressure, executes in tough moments."
Though the Tigers replaced that talent with the seventh-highest rated transfer portal class, per 247Sports' rankings, there will be an inevitable acclimation process the team goes through. Nine of Missouri's expected starters for Week 1 are transfers.
The position that will likely be the most influential in the tweaking of the playbook is quarterback, where Penn State transfer Beau Pribula and returner Sam Horn are set to compete for the starting role in the season opener.
Both Horn and Pribula are much more than just pocket passers, but there is key differences to their playing style. Whoever ends up being named the starter could play a significant factor in determining the identity of the Missouri offense.
Defensively, Missouri can expect a little more continuity, returning eight starters and defensive coordinator Corey Batoon. It's just the second year in head coach Eli Drinkwitz's time at Missouri with a returning defensive coordinator. Even for veterans such as Daylan Carnell or Marquis Gracial, the scheme is similar to what previous coordinator Blake Baker ran in 2022 and 2023.
Returning both Batoon and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore provides some steadiness for Missouri in face of the changing personnel.
"There's a consistency," Drinkwitz said of the benefit of both coordinators returning. "They kind of know what to expect. I know what to expect out of them. I know how to challenge them. They know how to challenge me."
Missouri will take the first step in finding its identity Thursday night, hosting Central Arkansas at 6:30 p.m.