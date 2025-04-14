Where 10 Mizzou NFL Draft Prospects Land on ESPN Analyst's Final Rankings
The 2025 NFL draft is now less than two weeks away, with Round 1 of the three-day event set to start Thursday, April 24.
Missouri is expected to be represented by at least one, and possibly, two players in Round 1, and also be well-recognized on Day 3 of the draft.
In the final prospect rankings from ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, four former Tigers are placed inside the top 300, and six others in range to sign with teams as undrafted free agents after all of the selections. This year, the draft includes 257 selections.
Unsurprisingly, offensive lineman Armand Membou is the highest-rated out of any of Missouri's prospects. Miller has Membou as the second-highest rated offensive lineman, only behind Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr.
"He has elite balance and agility," Miller wrote of Missouri's former right tackle. "Membou's combination of really good tape and high-end athletic tools match up to make him a top-10 prospect."
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III follows only three spots behind Membou, coming in as the second-highest rated wide receiver in the class behind Colorado's Travis Hunter. With both Burden and Membou rated near the top of their position, Missouri is one of four schools in Miller's rankings to have multiple players in the top 15.
"Burden has evolved from a gadget player into a fully developed wide receiver over the past three seasons," Miller wrote. "This is a case of asking what a player can do instead of what he was asked to do in his scheme. Burden would be an early star in an offense that leans on pre-snap motion and allows him to operate in space with his speed."
Miller's board also provides an interesting look at the chances other Missouri players may have at landing on a NFL team by signing a contract as a undrafted free agent.
Missouri players on Matt Miller's final rankings for 2025 NFL draft
No. 10 - Armand Membou, OL
No. 13 - Luther Burden III, WR
No. 270 - Theo Wease Jr., WR
No. 285 - Brady Cook, QB
No. 340 - Marcus Bryant, OT
No. 371 - Johnny Walker Jr., DE
No. 465 - Joseph Charleston, DB
No. 559 - Cam'Ron Johnson, OL
No. 563 - Marcus Carroll, RB
No. 567 - Nate Noel, RB