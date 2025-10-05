Where Mizzou Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Poll After Week 6
The Missouri Tigers saw some surprising movement in the national rankings this week, though it was a bye week. A couple of big national losses made all the difference for the Tigers and propelled them up multiple spots in the country.
Though they didn't take the field at all this week, losses from Texas, Iowa State and Penn State across the country allowed the Tigers to move up. This will also help Missouri in terms of where they stand in the SEC, especially with the Longhorns and Vanderbilt losing.
The hardest part of Missouri's schedule is now in front of them following its first bye week. The Tigers take on No. 8 Alabama in Week 7, who just took care of business against Vanderbilt. This will by far be the most challenging game the Tigers have played this season, but that's a test the Tigers are ready for.
"We're happy it's time to play SEC, finally done with the non-conference games," wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. said following Missouri's win over UMass. "We're ready for those real games."
Alabama did lose in Week 1 to Florida State, but they've bounced back better than many have imagined. Quarterback Ty Simpson has shown what he's capable of as of late, emerging as one of the better pure passers in the country. They now have wins over Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The Tigers currently stand at 5-0 and Alabama 4-1. Missouri has a chance to boost up the national standings in a game that will have eyes from all across the country.
Here's where the Tigers stand in the national rankings following Week 6.
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (59), 5-0, 1638
2. Oregon, (3), 5-0, 1572
3. Miami (FL), (3), 5-0, 1531
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1402
5. Texas A&M, (1), 5-0, 1330
6. Oklahoma, 5-0, 1283
7. Indiana, 5-0, 1206
8. Alabama, 4-1, 1183
9. Georgia, 4-1, 1128
10. Texas Tech, 5-0, 1082
11. LSU, 4-1, 999
12. Tennessee, 4-1, 889
13. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 819
14. Missouri, 5-0, 736
15. Michigan, 4-1, 653
16. Notre Dame, 3-2, 491
17. Illinois, 5-1, 484
18. BYU, 5-0, 453
19. Texas, 3-2, 372
20. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 329
21. Iowa State, 5-1, 295
22. Penn State, 3-2, 294
23. Arizona State, 4-1, 292
24. Virginia, 5-1, 258
25. Memphis, 6-0, 162
Receiving Votes
Utah 134, Florida State 93, Cincinnati 70, South Florida 65, North Texas 28, Navy 26, Washington 25, USC 23, UNLV 21, Nebraska 17, TCU 15, Old Dominion 13, Louisville 10, Tulane 8, Duke 7, Auburn 7, Iowa 5, SMU 2.
AP Top 25
