Where Mizzou Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Poll After Week 7 Loss
The Missouri Tigers fell to 5-1 on the season following a 27-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. This was the first loss of the season for the Tigers and, as a consequence, they fell down the national polls.
Missouri, despite not playing its best game at all, did find itself with chances to win in the third and fourth quarters. Execution on both sides of the ball in those moments was not good enough and they just couldn't get it done.
"Disappointing because we had an opportunity," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the loss. "Proud of the way our defense fought, proud of the way our offense fought, but ultimately, we just had too many critical mistakes in critical situations to win."
Two of the most glaring mistakes the Tigers made on Saturday fell back on quarterback Beau Pribula. He threw two costly interceptions, one of which came at the very end of the game when the Tigers were attempting to drive down the field and tie or win.
Pribula did plenty of good things as well including using his legs, but it wasn't enough for the Tigers to get it done on offense.
"He gave us an opportunity," Drinkwitz said. "The two interceptions were on seam balls. Sure, we're gonna wish we got them back, but he did a nice job of escaping a lot of pressure."
Alabama played a far more complete game than the Tigers and that's likely what led to the loss. Quarterback Ty Simpson out-dueled Pribula, going for 200 passing yards and three touchdowns on 23-for-31 passing.
His favorite target was a different one than usual. Simpson connected with freshman receiver Lotzeir Brooks four times for 58 yards. They also got a ground-game boost from running back Jam Miller, who racked up 85 yards on 20 attempts.
On the flip side, Missouri only gave the ball to Ahmad Hardy 12 times, gaining 52 yards with those touches. That was a confusing part of Missouri's offensive attack against the Crimson Tide that left many puzzled.
Here's where the Tigers stand in the national polls following their first loss of the season.
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (63), 6-0, 1646
2. Miami (FL), (2), 5-0, 1566
3. Indiana, (1), 6-0, 1492
4. Texas A&M, 6-0, 1417
5. Ole Miss, 6-0, 1389
6. Alabama, 5-1, 1280
7. Georgia, 5-1, 1198
8. Texas Tech, 6-0, 1183
9. Oregon, 5-1, 1154
10. LSU, 5-1, 1062
11. Tennessee, 5-1, 962
12. Georgia Tech, 6-0, 951
13. Oklahoma, 5-1, 781
14. BYU, 6-0, 720
15. Notre Dame, 4-2, 661
16. Missouri, 5-1, 585
17. Texas, 4-2, 519
18. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 498
19. Virginia, 5-1, 415
20. Memphis, 6-0, 337
21. USC, 5-1, 310
22. Utah, 5-1, 298
23. South Florida, 5-1, 234
24. Cincinnati, 5-1, 169
25. Illinois, 5-2, 151
Receiving votes
Michigan 119, Nebraska 90, Washington 85, UNLV 43, Navy 43, Louisville 18, Tulane 17, Arizona State 17, Duke 11, Iowa 9, Iowa State 7, Clemson 6, Houston 4, TCU 1, San Diego State 1, Pittsburgh 1.
AP Top 25
This will be updated once released at 1 p.m.