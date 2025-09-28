Where Mizzou Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Poll Following Week 5 Win
The Missouri Tigers improved to 5-0 on the season following a comfortable 42-6 win over UMass on Homecoming. The Tigers had true control over the game for its entirety and never allowed the Minutemen to get into the game, outside of a play or two.
The negatives from this game might outweigh the positives, despite what the score says. Issues with quarterback Beau Pribula in the pocket and on the offensive line, along with a few more struggles in the secondary. Outside of that, it was a well-played game with a few areas still to improve in.
"I don't know if I learned anything new, other than there's things that we got to continue to work on offensively," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "So that's good. It's good to be undefeated with things to improve."
It was the Missouri one-two punch on the ground that really delivered a boost to the offense. Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts once again delivered standout performances, including 130 yards and three touchdowns from Hardy and 52 yards and a score from Roberts.
Even the backups got in on the rushing fun. True freshman Marquise Davis ended up taking the bulk of the touches at the end of the game, which resulted in nine carries for 77 yards. Tavorus Jones also racked up 24 rushing yards, along with his first career Missouri touchdown.
There's still work to be done for the Tigers, especially in the pocket on offense and in the secondary on defense. Missouri has a bye week next up on its schedule, which will be followed by an Alabama team at home that just defeated the top-10-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. It'll be the greatest test of the season so far for the Tigers.
Here's where the Tigers rank in both major national polls following the conclusion of Week 5.
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (58), 4-0, 1617
2. Oregon, (6), 5-0, 1559
3. Miami (FL), (1), 4-0, 1484
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1319
5. Texas A&M, 4-0, 1223
6. Penn State, 3-1, 1192
7. Texas, 3-1, 1165
8. Oklahoma, 4-0, 1123
9. Indiana, 5-0, 1059
10. Georgia, 3-1, 1006
11. Alabama, 3-1, 975
12. Iowa State, 5-0, 919
13. LSU, 4-1, 918
14. Texas Tech, 4-0, 856
15. Tennessee, 4-1, 728
16. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 604
17. Vanderbilt, 5-0, 502
18. Missouri, 5-0, 498
19. Florida State, 3-1, 483
20. Michigan, 3-1, 453
21. Notre Dame, 2-2, 316
22. Illinois, 4-1, 287
23. BYU, 4-0, 221
24. Arizona State, 4-1, 136
25. Utah, 4-1, 104
Others Receiving Votes
Memphis 88, Louisville 83, Virginia 63, South Florida 29, USC 17, Maryland 17, Auburn 12, UNLV 11, Navy 9, Mississippi State 9, Tulane 8, Washington 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, Nebraska 4, Duke 4, Iowa 3, Houston 1.
AP Top 25
This will update at 1 p.m. CT once the poll is released.