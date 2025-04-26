Where Mizzou's Prospects Stand Heading Into Day 3 of NFL Draft
The final day of the 2025 NFL draft has arrived and, as expected, the Missouri Tigers still have multiple players waiting to hear their names called.
Missouri's final prospects were all projected to be Day 3 picks heading into the 2025 NFL draft, so it's no surprise that the likes of Brady Cook, Theo Wease Jr. and Johnny Walker Jr. are all still available. Now, it's a waiting game for them to hear their names called.
It might not be as cut and clear as getting drafted, as well. Multiple ranking services have Cook, Walker and Wease far down on their positional rankings, with plenty of players at those same positions ahead of the former Tigers.
Here's where the final Tigers stand heading into the final day of the draft.
Brady Cook, Quarterback
The landscape of quarterback selections in this year's draft has been severely altered heading into the final day. With Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Texas's Quinn Ewers still on the board, guys like Cook might have to wait their turn longer than expected.
Right now, according to NFL.com's draft tracker, Cook is the eighth-best available quarterback. Right in front of him are Kurtis Rourke from Indiana and Max Brosmer from Minnesota. Cook has long been viewed as a late Day 3 pick, so seeing him here now doesn't come as a surprise. The fact that there are others, like Sanders and Ewers, still available, may raise concerns.
It would also not come as a surprise for Cook to somehow work his way onto an NFL roster. Despite his odd dip in production this season, Cook possesses leadership traits and toughness that some other quarterbacks in this class simply don't have. Whether he's drafted or signed after the fact, it's possible that Cook sneaks his way onto a team.
Theo Wease Jr., Wide receiver
As of now, Wease is the 19th-best receiver that's available. Every year, it happens that there are players that slide into the final day and that's the case at the receiver spot. Guys like Texas's Isaiah Bond, Utah State's Jalen Royals, Miami's Xavier Restrepo and Stanford's Elic Ayomanor are all still waiting to be picked, again making things interesting for Wease.
Receiver is usually a popular position in the draft and teams won't be afraid to take multiple. Having 18 guys in front of him sounds scary, but receivers will start flying off the board right away.
A combination of injuries and his age make Wease a bit of a gamble in this year's draft, but his refined skillset and leadership with the Tigers during his two seasons in Columbia make that case a little better for him.
Johnny Walker Jr., EDGE
Walker is in a similar position to Wease heading into Day 3. He's the 14th-best available defensive end, with plenty of talented players that have slipped down ahead of him. This is, again, a situation where age and experience might not help his case, especially when there are younger prospects like Ohio State's Jack Sawyer available.
There will be teams, similar to the receiver position, who double-dip at the edge spot. Many teams already have, but there normally isn't a fear of adding depth to the defensive line.
Teams will find comfort in Walker's consistency and attention to detail as a pass rusher when his name is ready to be called. He got better every season he played, which will also stand out to prospective teams.
He may not be the most incredible athlete, but when the names dwindle down at the edge position, technicality and production will become the most important factors. Walker checks both of those boxes.