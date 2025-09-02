Where Mizzou Ranks in Coaches Poll, AP Poll After Week 1
For the second time this season, the national polls in college football have been released. After a Week 1 routing of the Central Arkansas Bears, winning 61-6, the Tigers now await their fate in the Coaches Poll and AP Poll.
For the most part, head coach Eli Drinkwitz didn't have many complaints about the win. The Tigers found success at all the levels of the game, including an offense that had many questions revolving around it.
"(I'm) proud of our football team," Drinkwitz said following the win. "Thought they fought well tonight, thought they competed really hard, really pleased with the way our three phases came together."
One of those questions lingered around the quarterback position, which sorted itself out fairly quickly. Penn State transfer Beau Pribula got off to a hot start, but Sam Horn entered the game for a designed run and left the field with the help of the support staff after sustaining a lower-body injury.
Pribula did finish the game with 283 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, along with 65 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He will likely be named the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future for the Missouri Tigers.
"I thought his ability to extend plays, I thought that one big time run was pretty, pretty headsy there, and then his ability to pull the ball on some zone-read stuff was nice," Drinkwitz said. "But, he threw the ball really well, too. So it was good."
The Tigers also found some success on the defensive side of the ball. Georgia transfer Damon Wilson recorded two tackles and two sacks, while West Virginia transfer linebacker Josiah Trotter led the team in the tackles category with eight. In total, the Tigers allowed only 227 yards of offense.
Missouri was expected to handle business against the Bears, with Week 2 being a potential season-defining matchup. The Tigers will host their border rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks, for the first time since 2011.
Week 1 of college football, outside of Missouri, didn't disappoint. There were a few fun games and some surprising performances, which could impact the Tigers' ability to move up into the top 25.
Here's where the Tigers stand in national rankings following their opening-week win over Central Arkansas.
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (59), 1-0, 1666
2. Penn State, (6), 1-0, 1574
3. Georgia, (1), 1-0, 1518
4. LSU, (1), 1-0, 1469
5. Oregon, 1-0, 1381
6. Texas, 0-1, 1339
7. Miami (FL), 1-0, 1304
8. Clemson, 0-1, 1067
9. Notre Dame, 0-1, 1038
10. Arizona State, 1-0, 957
11. South Carolina, 1-0, 915
12. Illinois, 1-0, 909
13. Michigan, 1-0, 725
14. Ole Miss, 1-0, 668
15. Florida, 1-0, 638
16. SMU, 1-0, 602
17. Tennessee, 1-0, 563
18. Iowa State, 2-0, 518
19. Florida State, 1-0, 491
20. Alabama, 0-1, 390
21. Indiana, 1-0, 369
22. Texas A\&M, 1-0, 363
23. Texas Tech, 1-0, 253
24. Oklahoma, 1-0, 251
25. BYU, 1-0, 163
Receiving votes
Utah 117, Louisville 95, Missouri 88, Kansas State 79, Tulane 45, USC 41, Auburn 41, TCU 33, Iowa 23, Navy 17, Georgia Tech 17, Nebraska 13, Memphis 11, South Florida 9, Duke 5, Kansas 4, Washington 3, Vanderbilt 2, FIU 1
AP Top 25
