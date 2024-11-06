Where Mizzou Ranks in Initial 2024 College Football Playoff Poll
After missing out on the AP Poll for the first time this season, the Missouri Tigers sneaked into the first College Football Playoff (CFP) Ranking of the season.
Missouri's chances of making the actual playoff are slim, even with the new 12-team format. Though its 6-2 record doesn't place them too far behind in the SEC, those two losses exposed a lot of flaws in the Tigers.
In losses to Alabama and Texas A&M, Missouri lost by a combined 76-10 point differential. Against Alabama, it was shut out for the first time since 2019.
Looking ahead to the rest of the schedule, it's difficult to see where Missouri would find a signature win, considering the rest of its opponents. In its final four games of the season, Missouri will face off against Oklahoma, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
Here's the first rankings from the CFP, which will issue new rankings each of the following Tuesdays until Selection Sunday on Dec. 8.
College Football Playoff Rankings- Nov. 5, 2024
1. Oregon (9-0)
2. Ohio State (7-1)
3. Georgia (7-1)
4. Miami (8-0)
5. Texas (7-1)
6. Penn State (7-1)
7. Tennessee (7-1)
8. Indiana (9-0)
9. BYU (8-0)
10. Notre Dame (7-1)
11. Alabama (6-2)
12. Boise State (7-1)
13. SMU (8-1)
14. Texas A&M (7-2)
15. LSU (6-2)
16. Ole Miss (7-2)
17. Iowa State (7-1)
18. Pitt (7-1)
19. Kansas State (7-2)
20. Colorado (6-2)
21. Washington State (7-1)
22. Louisville (6-3)
23. Clemson (6-2)
24. Missouri (6-2)
25. Army (8-0)
With these rankings, here's how the 12-team bracket would look like.
