Which 3 Freshman Will Continue to Contribute for Mizzou?: The Extra Point
Missouri on SI Football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down which three freshmen will continue to be contributors for Mizzou football as the season progresses.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers have brought in multiple talented freshmen classes over the last three or four seasons and did the exact same for the 2024-25 group. Headlined by four-star EDGE Javion Hilson, it looked like a group that could raise the ceiling for Missouri's future.
Some of that ceiling-raising has been expedited to this season, with multiple freshmen taking neccesary steps to contribute right away. Many have already come in and played, but a few stand out among the rest in terms of being able to contribute for the rest of the season.
Here are three freshman that should be able to make an impact for Missouri for the remainder of the year.
LB Dante McClellan
McClellan has been the best defensive freshman on the team this season by far. He's up to seven total tackles, an interception and a pass deflection through five games. Three of those tackles came against Central Arkansas in Week 1, but he's found ways to contribute outside of that.
He's also been a special teams contributor, which has helped him get game reps and gain more experience. He should be ready to go if his number is ever called in a big moment or an SEC game, given the experience he continues to gain.
WR Donovan Olugbode
Olugbode had the most hype around his name entering the season and he's played just fine so far. He's up to eight catches for 78 yards this season, but hasn't yet shown that he can leap ahead of the more reliable pass-catchers.
That's fine, for now. If injuries come around, Olugbode will likely be one of the first guys to have his name called. Most of his receptions have come from quarterback Matt Zollers in the late stages of games, but he's shown the ability to make nice catches and move well up the field ini that time.
WR/PR/KR DaMarion Fowlkes
Fowlkes has slowly turned into Missouri's most explosive return man, both on punts and kickoffs. He leads the team in kick-return yards with 78 and punt returns with 29. He's only done each return type three times, but he's growing more confident as each game goes on.
He did bobble two returns against UMass in Week 5, something that will need to change moving forward. At the same time, Fowlkes showed plenty of explosiveness that may be enough for him to continue to be Missouri's top return man.