Which 3 Matchups Will Decide the Winner of Mizzou vs. Auburn?
In a battle of the Tigers at Jordan-Hare, a few groups of players and individual matchups are going to make all the difference in the world if Missouri wants to pick up a win in its first road game of the season.
But, because it is Missouri's first road game of the season, a few bumps in the road could be on the way. They were not a team that played well on the road last season, including two blowout losses at Texas A&M and Alabama, along with a last-second defeat to South Carolina.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has his team ready for its first road test of the year. He knows the impression previous road losses have left and is looking to change that.
"We know what to expect," Drinkwitz told the media on Tuesday. "So yeah, we're not gonna have that as an excuse."
The road-game atmosphere won't be the only challenge Missouri has to deal with. Auburn is full of talent, from a talented group of pass rushers to a dynamic group of wide receivers. Both sides of the ball for Drinkwitz and his 5-1 squad will be busy taking care of a variety of playmakers
Here's a look at three matchups that will leave an impact on Missouri's game against Auburn.
Missouri vs. its first road environment
The hardest part about what Drinkwitz's team is about to face is the road atmosphere and fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium. For starters, the Tigers haven't made a road trip for a visiting game yet this season, outside of a simulation scrimmage at Lindenwood University.
That's not exactly the same thing as a plane trip to Auburn.
"This isn't the first road game — we took our road game in August (a practice at Lindenwood), so we're prepared for it," Drinkwitz said.
Missouri went 1-3 in its road games last season, with the lone win coming against Mississippi State. They'll absolutely be looking to right that ship from last year, but there's no denying that they struggled in some of the country's biggest environments.
Jordan-Hare is just that: one of the hardest locations to play at in the country. Even if Auburn isn't off to its best start, its home field will also be a challenging one to visit.
Keldric Faulk vs. Keagen Trost
It looks like star defensive end Keldric Faulk will be coming off the left side for Auburn, matching him up with Keagen Trost at right tackle. Trost has already made easy work of one of the SEC's best in Dylan Stewart and he'll have the opportunity to do it once again.
Trost has very quickly emerged as one of Missouri's best offensive linemen, if not the best. He's received countless honors and awards and is held in high regard on Pro Football Focus. There hasn't been much to complain about in his first six games as a Tiger.
"So far, so good," Drinkwitz said.
That could easily change on Saturday, as Faulk is a very different type of matchup. He relies on sheer power to beat offensive tackles, which stems from his 285-pound frame. Faulk is a monster of a pass rusher and is one of the most unique ones in the country because of his size.
Trost has handled a few early tests about as well as you'd like him to, including Stewart. This is the next big one, as Faulk could end up being the best player Trost duals with all season long.
Drinkwitz has confidence that Faulk, along with his teammate on the opposite side at the same position, has a long future ahead of them.
"They got two NFL Defensive ends that line up all over the field, with (Keyron) Crawford and Keldric Faulk," Drinkwitz said.
There have been multiple shaky moments in pass protection this season when it comes to defending quarterback Beau Pribula. If Trost and the rest of the Missouri offensive front allow players like Faulk, Crawford and others into the backfield, the Missouri offense will have a hard time moving down the field.
Auburn receivers vs. Missouri secondary
On the flip side, the wide receiver corps that head coach Hugh Freeze has on his team is unbelievably talented. Sophomores Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson all bring plenty to the table, while transfer Eric Singleton Jr. stepped onto the scene and made an immediate impact.
If Auburn had Wake Forest transfer Horatio Fields ready to go, who's listed as out on the SEC injury report, that room would be even scarier.
Stopping Coleman and Singleton will be the two greatest challenges. Coleman has great size and solid route-running ability, but does the most damage with the ball in his hands.
"An elite player with Cam Coleman, just elite ball skills," Drinkwitz said. "Really good player can get open, fast, catch radius."
Everything about Coleman is scary. For a somewhat shaky Missouri secondary, there absolutely could be issues limiting his production.
The same could be said for Singleton, who's another talented yards-after-the-catch guy. They throw Singleton in at the slot, which allows him to show off his versatility.
"Eric Singleton Jr. was one of the most dynamic players in the portal that they got," Drinkwitz said. "Does a really good job of their slot position, they utilize in a lot of different ways."
The theme of speed doesn't stop with Coleman and Singleton. Simmons, a player who came in the same class as Thompson and Coleman, returns punts and makes plays for Auburn. he also has burner speed that could hurt Missouri's secondary deep.
Arguably, no position has been more concerning for Missouri than its secondary. This will be the best test they've faced so far in terms of talented receivers. If they can shut a solid group of four down, its likelihood of winning skyrockets.