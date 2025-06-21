Which Position Group on Mizzou's Roster is the Most Worrisome?: The Extra Point
Missouri Tigers on SI football reporter Michael Stamps explains why he thinks the Missouri offensive line is the most troublesome position group on the roster and how those troubles could arise in the 2025-26 season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
If there were one position on the Missouri football roster that might pose some worry heading into the 2025-26 season, it would be the offensive line. Despite returning two potential All-Americans and adding Wake Forest transfer Keagen Trost, who seems locked into the starting right tackle spot, there are two glaring holes on the offensive front.
The left tackle and right guard spots don't have surefire starters, as of now. At left tackle, Johnny Williams IV, a transfer from West Virginia, and former JUCO recruit Jayven Richardson seem the most likely to earn snaps. It's hard to name one player who has the edge right now, but that doesn't change the fact that either player lacks experience.
Right guard might have some more security, especially since Dominick Giudice stepped into the center role during the spring while Connor Tollison was injured, but even he doesn't have the most experience at his prior stop with the Michigan Wolverines.
The moral of the story is that there's a lack of experience at both of those positions. There is no doubt that they are all training together to play better as a unit leading up to the season, but that doesn't mean that there won't be concerns before we see how they play together.
Projected offensive line depth chart
LT: Johnny Williams IV, Jayven Richardson
LG: Cayden Green, Tristan Wilson
C: Connor Tollison, Dominick Giudice
RG: Dominick Giudice, Jaylen Early, Logan Reichert
RT: Keagen Trost, Jaylen Early