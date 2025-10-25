Who Mizzou Needs to Watch on the Vanderbilt Defense: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps give his thoughts on the top players to lookout for on the Vanderbilt defense when the Tigers take on the Commodores in Week 9.
The clip is from the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, where Missouri football reporters give a full preview of the Tigers' matchup at Vanderbilt. You can watch the full podcast HERE.
Here's the morning buzz for Saturday, Oct. 25.
Friday Mizzou Results
Volleyball: Won 3-1 at South Carolina
Men's basketball: Won 100-91 over Kansas State in preseason exhibition - NOTEBOOK
Mizzou's Weekend Schedule
Saturday
Football: at No. 10 Vanderbilt at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN — Watch, Listen
Softball: vs. Jefferson College at noon in preseason exhibition, vs. Central Methodist at 5 p.m.
Sunday
Volleyball: vs. Georgia at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network+ — Watch, Live Stats
Soccer: at Auburn at 2 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ — Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri basketball alum Michael Porter Jr. scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds in his second game with the Brooklyn Nets, finishing second on the team in both categories.
- Missouri football extended an offer to Jabarri Lofton, a three-star safety from East St. Louis in the class of 2027. He also holds offers from Kansas State, Michigan State and others.
- Former Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson appears to be making his way to Missouri football's game at Vanderbilt. Former running back Cody Schrader made a similar social media post from Broadway.
On This Day in Mizzou History:
October 25, 2005: While leading a 41-24 victory against Nebraska, Brad Smith ran for 246 yards and threw for 234, for a rare 200/200 game. He became the first the first player in NCAA FBS history to pass for 8,000 yards and rush for 4,000 yards during his career.
Oct. 25, 2003: Quarterback Brad Smith set a school record by scoring five touchdowns and had 291 rushing yards as Mizzou topped Texas Tech and Heisman Trophy candidate B.J. Symons, 62-3.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"He was a person that you looked up to and admired. He had the capacity to bring out the best in you without putting any pressure on you.”- Jean Madden on Tom Botts
