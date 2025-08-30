Who's Next at Kicker for Mizzou Behind Blake Craig?
The Missouri Tigers won by 55 points over the Central Arkansas Bears on Thursday night, but also suffered a huge loss, with kicker Blake Craig exiting the game in the second half with an injury he suffered while attempting to make a tackle on a kick-off return.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz revealed in an interview on the “SEC This Morning" show on Friday morning that Craig's injury was "significant."
A long-term injury for Craig would arguably have just as significant of an impact on Missouri as any other player besides its starting quarterback.
After Craig exited the game, true freshman Robert Meyer was brought in to kick four extra points, which he made all of. Meanwhile, walk-on transfer Oliver Robbins handled the kick-off duties.
Here's a look at the background both Meyer and Robbins bring to Missouri.
Meyer was rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 13 kicker in the 2025 class by Chris Sailer Kicking. The Colfax, California native chose Missouri over UC Davis, Fresno State and Oklahoma State. In his high school career, Meyer made 15 of his 19 field-goal attempts and 66 of his 68 extra-point attempts. He set his school's record by making a 52-yard kick in his senior season, according to Gold Country Media.
"He hits a pure, accurate ball off the ground and has 55+ yard range," Meyer's profile on Chris Sailer Kicking reads. "Robert has all the tools to be a big time college kicker."
Meyer's leg power is also evident in his time at both placekicker and punter in high school. Halfway through his senior season, he was averaging 44.3 yards per punt, and 20 of his 22 kick offs landed in the end zone.
"His kickoffs are strong. Robert drives the ball 65+ yards with 4.15+ time," the profile reads. "Also a very talented punter. Robert is showing nice improvement in this area of his game." At the Kohl's Kicking Camp, Meyer "flashed high-level ability" on punts.
"He showed impressive leg strength and command of his ball flight throughout the camp," his Kohl's profile reads.
Meanwhile, Robbins also experience in all three areas. He was rated as the 11th-best kicker available in the transfer portal this offseason by Kohl's.
He spent last year playing at the NAIA-level for Florida Memorial. He made eight of his 14 field-goal attempts, with his longest make coming from 49 yards out. Three of those kicks were blocked.
Robbins was consistently powerful on kick offs and punts, averaging 40.8 yards on 25 punts, including four that traveled over 40 yards. On 68 kick offs, he averaged 53.4 yards per kick, having 12 that ended in touchbacks and three that went out of bounds.
In addition to Missouri, Robbins worked out for Florida and Kentucky.
Considering the skillsets of the two, the lineup with Meyer at kicker and Robbins at placekicker that Missouri turned to once Craig went down Thursday night seems like the most reasonable path for the rest of the time Tigers will be without Craig.
Uncertainty at kicker will force the Missouri offense to be more agressive on fourth-downs in field-goal range, and on point-after attempts.
When it comes to placekicker, though punter Connor Weselman was listed as the back up in Missouri's original depth chart, he's yet to do it in the first four years of his career. Meyer and Robbins both seem capable of handling the role.
With Robbins only arriving to the program recently, he could be given the opportunity to compete with Meyer in the week of preparation before Missouri takes on Kansas on Sept. 6.
Either way, Craig's injury leaves a hole that could be very costly for Missouri unless one or both of Meyer and Robbins step up.