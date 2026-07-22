Why Mizzou Football's Special Teams Unit is in "Good Hands"

The Tigers' slogan, 'something to prove', encapsulates the chip on Missouri's shoulder to compete in the SEC, head coach Eli Drinkwitz explained in SEC Media Days. This season, the mantra can be applied to the special teams unit in particular. With starting kicker Blake Craig returning from an ACL injury and new hire John Papuchis coordinating the Tigers' special teams, the unit is set to prove what they didn't last season.

Last year Missouri ranked 15th in average yards per punt and kickoff, 16th in extra point conversion percentage and 14th in field goal conversion percentage. The Tigers also drastically reduced their field goal attempts from the 2024 season, trying 21 field goals compared to 34.

Although the Tigers ranked near the bottom in punting and kickoffs, they were still within 3.2 yards of the top SEC team in kickoffs and 5.1 yards of the top SEC punting team. Missouri's lack of success with extra points and field goals truly stunted the unit and made the team more one dimensional.

When Craig tore his ACL in Week 1, freshman Robert Meyer was given the starting job and the Tigers suddenly became hesitant to kick from further than 40 yards. The team attempted six field goals of at least forty yards after Craig's injury in 2025, compared to nine attempts and six makes from at least fifty yards in 2024 with Craig.

Meyer went 10-for-14 on field goal attempts and made 75 percent under 40 yards, while Craig went 24-for-34 during his redshirt freshman season and was 17-for-18 under 40 yards. This season, Craig and his confident boot will return for the Tigers.

"Blake Craig is fully healthy and recovered from his ACL injury," Drinkwitz said. "Him with a combination of bringing in Brunno [Reus] to handle the place kicking and the punter... and Brett Le Blanc snapping, special teams and the specialist position is in good hands."

Reus is a former five-star and a redshirt freshman that spent one season at Florida State. In four games he had seven kickoffs with an average of 67.1 yards, which was more than any SEC team averaged last season. Three year starter Le Blanc will join forces with Reus and Craig under Papuchis' leadership.

Papuchis replaces six-year coordinator Erik Link after spending six years as Florida State's special teams coach. He has coached 16 NFL Draft picks and much like many Tigers before him, Papuchis brings the Missouri mentality to the unit.

"When you look at the success we've had with both Coach [Blake] Baker and Coach [Corey] Batoon and even Coach [Kirby] Moore, they've all had a unique 'something to prove' mindset when they came to the University of Missouri and I look forward to Chip [Lindsey] and John [Papuchis] doing the same thing," Drinkwitz said.

With Papuchis bringing Reus with him and having Craig by his side, the Missouri special teams unit looks stronger than last season. Drinkwitz confirmed that the group will be different than last year under the new leadership and with Craig kicking for the black and gold again.

"[Papuchis] will bring a very new style to our special teams," Drinkwitz said. "But more importantly, it was good to get Blake Craig back."

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