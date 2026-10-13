Why Mizzou OT Cayden Green reminds Eli Drinkwitz of Brady Cook

Missouri offensive tackle Cayden Green is a warrior. He goes to battle for his Tigers weekly regardless of the shape he's in.

Twice this season, he’s suited up despite being listed as “questionable” throughout the week and clearly not at full strength: First against Kansas in Week 2 and most recently against Texas A&M on Saturday.

“It's been a grind, but I know we got a bunch of guys in the locker room that would do the same for me,” Green said Tuesday. “So at the end of the day, it was a no-brainer for me. Like, if I'm 50% healthy, that's still good enough for me. So I'm gonna be out there.”

Green could be seen limping off the field after a first-quarter drive against Texas A&M. For many, that would mark the end of their day on the gridiron. Not for Green. He powered through the contest and played 75 snaps against a powerful Aggie defensive line.

“During the game, you almost got to just make a choice. Like, am I gonna stay in, or am I gonna throw in the white towel? And I don't believe in throwing in the white towel if you don't have to.”

"I appreciate Cayden Green so much,” Drinkwitz said Saturday. “As anybody I've coached, that guy's willing to do more for this team, than just about anybody. Reminds me a lot of Brady Cook."

Cook, Missouri’s starting quarterback from the 2022-24 seasons, was the embodiment of toughness. Look no further than his heroic mid-game return against Auburn in the Tigers’ 2024 Homecoming game in which he literally went to and and came back from University Hospital before leading his team to a comeback victory.

Green blocked for Cook that day.

“Getting compared to a guy like Brady Cook, and playing with him and seeing it in person is really cool to me,” Green said. “He was definitely the toughest guy that I've ever seen since I've been here.”

Green has played a crucial part in an offensive line that’s been stellar in both pass protection and run blocking this season. He’s helped Jamal Roberts become the Southeastern Conference’s leading rusher after back-to-back games with 200 or more rushing yards and kept quarterback Austin Simmons squeaky clean, allowing just one pressure all season.

No. 13 Missouri (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will play No. 9 Ole Miss (2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.

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