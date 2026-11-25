The Missouri Tigers are gearing up for their final regular-season game of the 2026 campaign. Not only will it mark the end of the regular season, but it will also be Senior Day, giving the Tigers an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the players who have helped build the program while looking to finish the season with a win.

On Tuesday, head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke with reporters about the importance of the upcoming game and what the senior class has meant to the program throughout the season.

"This is a really important week for us in our program. We love to celebrate the brotherhood," Drinkwitz said.

Drinkwitz also pointed to how the team has responded to difficult losses, including bouncing back at home and finding ways to win on the road. He highlighted how the seniors have embraced new teammates and helped maintain the culture within the program.

Quarterback Austin Simmons had some of the same things to say about the seniors. He recognized the sacrifices they have made throughout the season and how important it is to end the regular season with a win for them.

"They're a big part of this team. Of course, you know they put a lot on the line for us each and every week," Simmons said. "You talked about guys that put everything. They pour everything into this program."

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Winning is the main focus for Simmons as the Tigers enter Saturday's game. He emphasized how much the senior class deserves the opportunity to come out on top this weekend.

Linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez was in the same boat as his coach and quarterback, praising the relationships he has built with the seniors. Saturday will be an emotional one for Rodriguez, who has spent multiple seasons alongside some of the players being honored.

"I love these guys," Rodriguez said. "It's gonna be hard, you know, taking them up to that rock and walking off that field for that last time."

Rodriguez has built relationships with some of these players dating back to his freshman season, making the opportunity to play together one final time even more meaningful.

"Some of these guys I've been with since I was a freshman, and you know now they're seniors," Rodriguez said. "It's gonna be great, and it's gonna be, you know, we just gotta enjoy it. It won't last forever."

Missouri will take on Oklahoma in its regular-season finale. With the seniors taking the field for the final time at Faurot Field, the Tigers have another reason to give everything they have on Saturday.

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