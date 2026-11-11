Why Mizzou went to Jamal Roberts instead of Ahmad Hardy against Texas

Missouri’s ground game struggled in the Tigers’ 34-20 loss to Texas on Saturday, accumulating 84 yards on 24 carries in its second-worst rushing performance of the season, both in terms of total yards and yards per carry.

At the center of those struggles was senior tailback Jamal Roberts, who rushed for just 66 yards on 19 carries. Roberts’ longest rush of the day went for 12 yards, and he had just two more rushes of 6 or more yards.

For the first seven games of the season, Roberts was largely alone in the backfield. 2025 All-American Ahmad Hardy was sidelined and recovering from a gunshot wound suffered to his upper leg May 10, backup Malae Fonoti was out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 1, transfer Xai’Shaun Edwards saw just six touches for 8 total yards against Ole Miss and Texas A&M, and, Max Warner, Anthony Favrow and Preston Hatfield hadn’t received a handoff since Week 1.

But against Arkansas on Oct. 31, Roberts gained reinforcements. Hardy made his season debut and rushed two times for 5 yards, and Hatfield rushed three times for 49 yards. Ahead of Missouri’s game against Texas, coach Eli Drinkwitz evaluated how the backfield rotation may change going forward.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on the field during a timeout during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Where can we utilize him without throwing off the rhythm of what we've already established offensively with Jamal (Roberts)?” Drinkwitz said. “I think you'll see more of a rotation than what we were last week. We're a more enhanced version of, ‘Hey, this is what his role will be.’”

Well, against Texas, Hardy’s role actually decreased. He played one less snap and took one less handoff against the Longhorns than he did against Arkansas — rushing for 3 yards on his lone carry. Additionally, Hatfield didn’t play a snap, both in spite of Roberts’ struggles.

So why didn’t Missouri turn to another option?

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“Jamal is our workhorse,” Drinkwitz said. “Let me make no mistake about it. Jamal is the running back for our football team. And there will be guys who can rotate in with him, but if we're only going to have 19 carries for backs, maybe 22 carries total for backs, as of right now, I would say he's going to get 19 or 20 of them. That's just what it's going to be. He's got production this year at that.”

Here’s the thing: Roberts hasn’t been elite against tough teams lately. Perhaps the wear and tear of being the “workhorse” back all season is catching up to the senior. He rushed for 39 yards on 20 carries against then-No.9 Ole Miss and rushed for 66 yards on 19 carries against then-No. 7 Texas — no touchdowns in either contest. Each of those games also counted for two of Roberts’ three lowest yards-after-contact averages since Week 2.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Texas, Drinkwitz alluded to the belief that Missouri actually didn’t run enough, despite struggles.

“The first thing we have to do is be more committed to the run,” Drinkwitz said. “I think 19 carries for a tailback, especially in that kind of game — we can do more in that run game.”

If Missouri were to run more — particularly against a league-best rushing defense like Georgia — it needs to be more efficient. Theoretically, a healthy Hardy could help. He didn’t against Texas, though.

“We do need to get Ahmad going more,” Drinkwitz said. “But when we were in there — and not all of that is because our offense didn't call runs — the fade was an RPO. There were several opportunities when Ahmad was in there that there were RPOs that we decided to make the throws, and that's fine, that's part of the scheme but I think there is the cumulative effect of making sure that we land body blows throughout the game, and we got to continue to do that.”

So, Hardy could be more involved in the rotation going forward, but that seems like it’d only be with an increase in team rushing attempts. There’s no doubt of who leads Missouri’s backfield, with Roberts, Hardy’s former backup, still firmly at the helm of the room even upon Hardy’s return.

Roberts and the Tigers will play No. 1 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Athens, Georgia.

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