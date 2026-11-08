Wrights and Wrongs: Takeaways from Mizzou's loss to Texas

No. 18 Missouri football (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) had its College Football Playoff aspirations largely rid in its 34-20 loss to No. 7 Texas on Saturday. The Tigers collapsed in the fourth quarter after a questionable call on a forward fumble from Arch Manning that Texas recovered for a first down. Texas scored 21 unanswered points after that play.

If you want opinions on the officiating, read what Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say. It’s insightful. Otherwise, this article is the place for you.

Without further ado, here’s what went Wright and what went wrong in Missouri’s loss to Texas on Saturday.

Wrong: Special teams

Saturday was far from the first time Missouri’s special teams were one of the primary reasons for a loss. This time, though, was especially impactful.

After scoring on two of its three first drives, Missouri marched 77 yards down the field and looked poised to score a touchdown again. Sitting at Texas’ 20-yard line on first-and-10, Missouri then gained zero yards on its next three plays, leading kicker Blake Craig to trot out for a 38-yard try.

He missed. Luckily, Missouri’s defense forced a three-and-out from the Longhorns and gave its offense the ball back quickly. But the Tigers followed it up with a three-and-out of their own, and to make matters worse, allowed Brunno Reus’ punt to be blocked, setting up Texas to start its drive in Missouri territory and capitalize with a game-tying field goal.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on the field during a timeout during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Two different people tried to block him, and obviously neither one of them did it,” Drinkwitz said. “And that can't happen. One of the keys to winning for us today was (to) ensure special teams, and we didn't do that in any form or fashion. And that's on me.”

Craig missed his second kick — 46-yarder — at the beginning of the third quarter, too, finishing the day just 1-for-3 on field goals.

Missouri linebacker Brian Huff did force a fumble on a kick return that cornerback Cameron Keys recovered on a kick return, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the struggles caused by the rest.

Wrights: Austin Simmons

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons reportedly re-signed a deal to return to the program for the 2027 season while still having the option to enter the 2027 NFL Draft. Essentially, it’s either Missouri or the NFL for Simmons — not another school. Saturday showed exactly why Missouri worked to retain their guy, and why Simmons has garnered legitimate draft buzz.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) looks to pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He completed 23 of his 43 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, but the nature of his throws were more impressive than the box score reads. He connected with top wideout Cayden Lee on a 22-yard rollout pass, was rifling passes across the middle to his targets in tight windows and had a plethora of huge near-completions that weren’t any fault of his — see this dropped touchdown by Naeshaun Montgomery, or this one by DaMarion Fowlkes.

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Simmons also used his legs, diving to the pylon to be ruled short at the 1-yard line in the first quarter and putting his body on the line for a big run in the fourth. He got banged up on the play but returned to the contest for the Tigers’ final two drives.

“He’s a warrior,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s really disappointed right now. … It’s not his fault."

Wrong: Run game

Missouri’s run game, despite seemingly being primed to catch its stride at a much-needed time, completely faltered and sputtered to a halt against Texas. Jamal Roberts, the season-long starter, received 19 carries and totaled 66 yards — his second-lowest yards per carry in a game this season.

Throughout most of the season, if Roberts struggled, Missouri didn’t have another option to turn to. But heading into its matchup with Texas, Roberts seemed to have support.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All-American running back Ahmad Hardy made his season debut against Arkansas in Week 8 after spending the first seven weeks of the season recovering from a gunshot wound suffered to his upper leg May 10. He rushed two times for 5 yards against Arkansas, but Drinkwitz insinuated Tuesday that Hardy could be more involved against the Longhorns.

"I think for us, it's to continue to clearly define what his role can be for us,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “Where can we utilize him without throwing off the rhythm of what we've already established offensively with Jamal (Roberts)? I think you'll see more of a rotation than what we were last week. We're a more enhanced version of, ‘Hey, this is what his role will be.’"

Hardy didn't receive an uptick in workload. In fact, he actually received less carries against Texas than he did against the Razorbacks: one. His lone rush, a late-third-quarter handoff, went for 3 yards. Simmons connected with Montgomery for a 72-yard touchdown the next play, and Hardy did not get another opportunity.

True freshman Preston Hatfield, who broke loose for a 37-yard run against the Razorbacks, did not receive a handoff against Texas. Nor did backup Xai'Shaun Edwards, who seems fazed out of the offense.

Roberts struggled, and Missouri didn’t turn to another option — reasons unknown, for now.

Wright: Hot Start

Missouri opened the game with its first opening-drive touchdown since Week 1 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The seven-play, 68-yard drive was littered with new looks from the Tigers.

On the first play, Simmons targeted Donovan Olugbode and connected with his wideout for a 15-yard completion. A few plays later, Missouri handed the ball off to Fowlkes, who rushed for 16 yards — Fowlkes has four handoffs in the last two games. The drive ended with Simmons keeping a read option for a 4-yard rush to the pylon, followed by tight end Brett Norfleet catching a touchdown two plays later — his first touchdown since Week 2.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet (87) celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And while Missouri punted the next drive, it scored a field goal on its third drive. Alas, Missouri’s first quarter was its best, and the Tigers were outmatched for the rest of the game.

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