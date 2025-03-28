With New Responsibilities, Jamal Roberts Continuing to Embrace Role with Mizzou
On Jamal Roberts' left forearm, in big font, is tattoo ink reminding him that "The Sky is the Limit."
For the Missouri Tigers running, who is entering his third season, the proof is in the pudding for that motivational, sometimes cliche, statement. The opportunity is there for Roberts to become a crucial part of the Missouri offense in 2025.
In 2024, Roberts was able to carve out a role for himself in specific situations. He was Missouri's go-to option on third downs. And as a pass protecter — his 73 pass protection snaps were the most for Missouri for any non-offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Buying the quarterback extra time in the pocket is already a significant role for any running back in the Missouri system.
"Being a running back for us starts with picking up the quarterback and demonstrating an ability to pick up blitzes," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference of July of 2024.
Roberts' role in 2024 might've not been the flashiest, only taking 53 carries while veterans Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel took most of the offense's rushes. But, Roberts stuck true to one of the foundations of Drinkwitz's culture; "Embrace your role, put the team first."
"Last year, really embraced that third-down back, two-minute back, blitz pickup," offensive coordinator Kirby Moore said of Roberts during a spring press conference. "He's just an unbelievable teammate, embracing his role."
With pass protection, Roberts has some clear goals he had his eys set on this spring to improve on.
"Getting my eyes on my target and just being more decisive on who I got," Roberts said of his pass protection in a press conference.
For Roberts, he's now one of the longest-tenured running back on Missouri's roster, a change of pace from when he was the young guy in a room full of experienced leaders like Cody Schrader, Noel and Carroll. Even Missouri's prized running back addition through the transfer portal, Ahmad Hardy, is only a true sophomore.
It's a new role on Roberts' shoulders, but he's not shying away from it.
"I always kinda take pride in that leadership role growing up. It's nothing new to me," Roberts said. "So I'm just helping them as much as I got help when I got here."
For Roberts himself, the year of experience in Year 2 has set him off on the right foot to the beginning of Year 3.
"(I'm) just very more confident," Roberts said of the difference between spring practices this year compared to last. "I'd say more relaxing for me, I know what I'm doing."
With Hardy coming off an incredibly productive season with Louisiana-Monroe, highlighted by 1,351 rushing yards, the transfer will undoubtedly play a key role in the Missouri offense.
But Roberts checks a lot of boxes for what Missouri is looking for in a running back. It'll be difficult for the coaching staff to keep him off the field in two-minute drives, or when they need a receiving option in the backfield.