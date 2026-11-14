Mizzou football arrives to Athens for Mizzou vs. Georgia despite nationwide flight stop
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On Friday afternoon, America stopped — literally. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights, effectively pausing all travel via air. USA Today reported that as of 6:40 p.m. ET, more than 10,000 flights were delayed and more than 3,000 were cancelled.
The FAA issued a statement that said the ground stops were due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety," and that "all departing traffic should remain grounded until further notice."
Contrary to popular belief, the world isn't all about college football, but to some, it is. For those whose minds immediately went to their dearly beloved sport — specifically Missouri's upcoming contest against Georgia, set for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff in Athens at Sanford Stadium — here's what we know so far.
Per the team's X account, Missouri landed in Athens before the ground stop.
Additionally, On3's Pete Nakos reported that all SEC officiating crews — including the crew for Mizzou vs. Georgia — are on their respective campuses. An ESPN spokesperson also confirmed the arrival of the broadcast crew for the game.
Reports indicate many other teams across the nation are currently weighing their options, with some turning to travel via bus, some playing the waiting game and others considering delayed kickoffs. Ross Dellenger reports that some schools are in conversation with media outlets to potentially swap time slots and kickoff times with other games.
No. 22 Missouri (6-3, 3-3 SEC) enters its game against No. 1 Georgia (8-1, 6-1) with its season on the line — a loss likely putting the Tigers' slim College Football Playoff hopes fully to rest. Missouri is fresh off a 34-20 loss to No. 6 Texas surrounded largely by a narrative of controversial officiating and replay-review conduction while Georgia most recently beat down No. 19 Ole Miss 42-7 in Oxford, Mississippi.
Here are streaming and television details on how to watch Mizzou vs. Georgia, with details potentially subject to change.
UPDATE
How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Georgia
Who: Missouri (6-3) vs. No. 1 Georgia (8-1)
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14
Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
TV: ABC
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: Georgia leads 12-1
Missouri On SI is traveling to Athens on the road and plans to be on-site in Athens for the game.
This story will be updated as more information is learned.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright