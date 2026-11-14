Mizzou football arrives to Athens for Mizzou vs. Georgia despite nationwide flight stop

On Friday afternoon, America stopped — literally. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights, effectively pausing all travel via air. USA Today reported that as of 6:40 p.m. ET, more than 10,000 flights were delayed and more than 3,000 were cancelled.

The FAA issued a statement that said the ground stops were due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety," and that "all departing traffic should remain grounded until further notice."

Contrary to popular belief, the world isn't all about college football, but to some, it is. For those whose minds immediately went to their dearly beloved sport — specifically Missouri's upcoming contest against Georgia, set for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff in Athens at Sanford Stadium — here's what we know so far.

Per the team's X account, Missouri landed in Athens before the ground stop.

Additionally, On3's Pete Nakos reported that all SEC officiating crews — including the crew for Mizzou vs. Georgia — are on their respective campuses. An ESPN spokesperson also confirmed the arrival of the broadcast crew for the game.

Reports indicate many other teams across the nation are currently weighing their options, with some turning to travel via bus, some playing the waiting game and others considering delayed kickoffs. Ross Dellenger reports that some schools are in conversation with media outlets to potentially swap time slots and kickoff times with other games.

No. 22 Missouri (6-3, 3-3 SEC) enters its game against No. 1 Georgia (8-1, 6-1) with its season on the line — a loss likely putting the Tigers' slim College Football Playoff hopes fully to rest. Missouri is fresh off a 34-20 loss to No. 6 Texas surrounded largely by a narrative of controversial officiating and replay-review conduction while Georgia most recently beat down No. 19 Ole Miss 42-7 in Oxford, Mississippi.

Here are streaming and television details on how to watch Mizzou vs. Georgia, with details potentially subject to change.

UPDATE

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

BREAKING: The nationwide ground stop is over, the Federal Aviation Administration has announced.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/eT2S1Jha1u pic.twitter.com/oqcwDeYClo — ABC News (@ABC) November 14, 2026

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Georgia

Who: Missouri (6-3) vs. No. 1 Georgia (8-1)

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

TV: ABC

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Georgia leads 12-1

Missouri On SI is traveling to Athens on the road and plans to be on-site in Athens for the game.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

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