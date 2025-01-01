How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball at Auburn
The Missouri Tigers will begin play in the Southeastern Conference Saturday with the current second-ranked team in the nation, Auburn
Both of Missouri's two losses on the season have come to currently ranked opponents, falling 70-55 to No. 21 Memphis to open the season, and to No. 22 Illinois in the annual Braggin' Rights rivalry.
Playing against Auburn will be a challenging way to open SEC play, but a test Missouri will need. 10 of the SEC's teams are currently ranked inside the top 25.
Auburn's sole loss on the season came to then-ranked-No. 9 Duke on Dec. 4. Auburn.
Star forward Johni Brohme suffered a shoulder injury against Georgia State on Dec. 17, but has been playing through it. He currently leads Auburn with 18.2 points,11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri at Auburn
Who:Missouri Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. the No. 2-ranked Auburn Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, January 4 at 3 p.m.
Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala.
TV: SECNetwork+
Radio:Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Auburn leads 6-10
Last Meeting: March 5, 2024 — Missouri only trailed 39-44 at halftime, but allowed a 13-2 run to begin the second half that the Tigers were unable to come back from, losing 74-101. It was Missouri's penultimate game of the regular season and its 17th-straight SEC loss on the season. The 27-point margin of defeat was the largest on the season for Missouri.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers finished non-conference play with a 82-65 victory over Alabama State. The win saw the return of guard Caleb Grill after he had been absent since suffering a neck injury against Lindenwood on Nov. 27. Missouri was without point guard Anthony Robinson II due to an illness. Sophomore Trent Pierce was slotted into the starting lineup in Robinson's absence. As of Wednesday afternoon, no status has been issued on Robinson's status for the Auburn matchup.
Last Time Out, Auburn: Auburn easily handled Monmouth at Neville Arena, winning 87-58. Nine different players scored for Auburn, led by Brome with 14 points.