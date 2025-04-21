'I'll Never Let You Down': Mizzou WBB Transfer Shannon Dowell's Competitive Nature is Unmatchable
Illinois State guard Shannon Dowell is transferring to the Missouri Tigers to play in the Southeastern Conference. The jump from the Missouri Valley Conference to the SEC will require the guard to learn some lessons, something she has proven to be able to do in the past.
One of those lessons came in her senior season, when Dowell was late to the team bus for an important 2022 early-season rivalry matchup against Alton High School, leading head coach Nick Knolhoff to bench her. Dowell's O'Fallon Township High School teammates suffered a 36-40 loss in her absence, and Dowell took full accountability.
"Coach, it won't happen again," she told Knolhoff. "I'll never let you down."
She held up her end of the bargain.
"From that moment on, it was one of the best seasons I've ever had," Knolhoff said.
Dowell proceeded to lead O'Fallon Township High School on a deep playoff run, just one win away from capturing the first State title in program history. The throne was set, and it was Dowell's to claim.
"When the lights get the brightest, she shines the most," Knolhoff said.
Dowell dropped 25 points in a double overtime classic, propelling her team to a 62-57 victory and completing her promise. She capped off decorated high school career as the program's all-time leading scorer, and the leader of the first state champion team in school history.
For Dowell, it seemed that outcome was the only possibility.
"She's a gamer," Knolhoff said. "She hates losing."
Sticking to her ways, Dowell won throughout her first two years of her collegiate career at Illinois State. She guided her Redbirds to back-to-back 20+ win seasons in her freshman and sophomore campaigns. Her success translated to the postseason, as she earned WNIT appearances and Missouri Valley Conference Tournament victories in both seasons.
"Every other game was a highlight of Shannon Dowell," Knolhoff said on Dowell's time at Illinois state.
In her final game as a Redbird, Dowell scored a career-high 37 points, hinting at her readiness to take the leap to the Southeastern Conference. She committed to Missouri on April 15, and will now play against the toughest competition of her career.
"I think she's up to the challenge," Knolhoff said. "(Kellie Harper) is getting a gem."
Dowell's offensive strengths will patch up areas that the Missouri Tigers' offense struggled with in the 2024-2025 season. The Tigers ranked 12th in total points and 14th in total free throws attempted among the SEC. Dowell averaged 17.6 points per game on 49.3 percent shooting, along with attempting a 98th nationwide percentile 5.5 free throws per game. Her downhill scoring profile lines up perfectly to play the Robin to Grace Slaughter's Batman.
While Slaughter was an incredible on court talent, it seemed at times that the Tigers were lacking the presence of a strong leader. Furthermore, the loss of upperclassmen Laniah Randle and Ashton Judd have truly opened the door for a new voice to take charge. In her introductory press conference, Missouri head coach Kellie Harper cited wanting incoming transfers to be leading competitors – Dowell checks that box.
"They're also gonna see the serious side of Shannon and the competitor that she is," Knolhoff said in reference to Dowell's new Missouri teammates, "(and) wanting her to be on the court at all times".
Getting to Missouri isn't the end of the journey for Dowell, however. Entering her third collegiate season, she's going to be a culture setter for the new era of Tigers' basketball.
"She still wants to continue to get better," Knolhoff said. "She still has more to prove."