Missouri Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper Selected by Green Bay Packers
Missouri Tigers Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper was selected with the 91st overall pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Hopper is the third Tiger selected in this year's draft, joining defensive lineman Darius Robinson, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 27th overall pick and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 61st overall pick. Hopper also becomes the 16th Tiger in the league and the sole Mizzou product in Green Bay.
Hopper led Mizzou with 55 tackles before the linebacker suffered an injury that sidelined him for the final two games of the regular season and the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Butkus Award finalist also tallied six tackles for loss and three sacks. In 2022, he logged 77 tackles, including a team-high 14 for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception.
Player Info
- Jersey: No. 8
- Position: Linebacker
- DOB: April 26, 2001
- Hometown: Shelby, N.C.
- High School: Roswell (Ga.)
- College: Transferred from Florida in 2022
- Recruiting Class: 2019
- Recruiting Rating: Consensus 4-star, No. 84 overall, No. 6 linebacker, No. 11 in the state
- Did he play in an All-Star Game? Hopper accepted his Senior Bowl invitation, but didn't play.
Accomplishments
Overall, he made 26 career starts for Missouri and Florida, and credited with 209 tackles, including 133 solo, and 29 for a loss (8.5 sacks).
Hopper was leading the Missouri defense in tackles before suffering an ankle injury in November. He subsequently missed the final two games of the regular season and didn’t play in the Cotton Bowl. Nevertheless, he was just the third Missouri player to be named a finalist for the Butkus Award (Nick Bolton in 2020 and Sean Weatherspoon in 2008, 2009). As a junior he played in all 13 games, with 12 starts, and was second on the Tigers in total tackles with 77. He also had 14 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks, six hurries and one interception.
- 2023 Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches)
- 2023 Butkus Award Finalist
- 2023 Bronco Nagurski Award Watch List
- 2023 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-2
Weight: 231 pounds
Hand: 8 7/8 inches
Arm: 31 3/8
Wing: 77¾
40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds
10-yard split: 1.64
Vertical jump: 36 inches
Broad jump: 10-4
Bench press: 20
Short shuttle: 4.43
3-cone drill: 7.25
What They’re Saying
“He’s been a phenomenal, phenomenal asset to this program, but also you can see that he’s so motivated to prove to the country how good he is.”
— Former Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker last season.
Mock Draft
In Matt Miller’s seven-round mock draft for ESPN, Hopper was a fifth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns at No. 156 overall. He was a fourth-round pick in Chad Reuter’s mock draft for NFL.com, No. 134 by the New York Jets.
Projection
Teams usually take potential starters in the first three rounds and then start looking for reserves, players who can be developed and special-teams contributor. Hopper fits into all three categories, but should he land with the right franchise can make it at the next level.
Low fourth round.
The Last Word
"I just want to go as high as I can go to the team that wants me the most. It don't matter where I go. They gonna get everything out of me. They gonna' get my best, no matter where I go."
—Hopper