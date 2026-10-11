Mizzou football climbs both polls after 27-6 win against Texas A&M

Missouri football (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) climbed both the AP Top 25 Poll and coaches poll for the second straight week after defeating Texas A&M 27-6 at Faurot Field on Saturday. The Tigers followed a 45-17 win over a top-ten Florida team with another defensive masterclass against the Aggies.

Missouri gave up 29 rushing yards on 23 attempts and allowed just two field goals during the entirety of the game. The Tigers also added three sacks and two interceptions on Marcel Reed.

Leading the offense for Missouri was running back Jamal Roberts, who finished with 34 rushes, 222 yards and two touchdowns. With his second straight game of at least 200 rushing yards, he became the first Tiger to reach that milestone since 2000.

Along with Roberts making history, Missouri jumped up from No. 14 to No. 13, marking its highest AP Poll ranking in the last two seasons. The Tigers passed Oregon and LSU, who lost 35-34 in overtime to Kentucky, making Missouri the fifth highest ranked SEC team. While Missouri passed Oregon on the poll, they fell to the Ducks' victor in UCLA, who is now ranked No. 12.

The Tigers' remaining schedule includes three of the teams ahead on the AP Poll in No. 1 Georgia, No. 7 Texas and No. 9 Ole Miss.

Full Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Georgia

2. Notre Dame

3. Miami

4. Ohio State

5. Indiana

6. Alabama

7. Texas

8. BYU

9. Ole Miss

10. Texas Tech

11. Utah

12. UCLA

13. Missouri

14. Tennessee

15. Kentucky

16. Mississippi State

17. Iowa

18. Oklahoma State

19. USC

20. Houston

21. Wake Forest

22. LSU

23. Boise State

24. SMU

25. Northwestern

Missouri rose on the coaches poll as well, improving from No. 16 to No. 13. Heading into Week 6, the Tigers were the eighth highest ranked team in the SEC, but are now the fifth highest ranked conference team.

Missouri passed LSU and Florida after its losses and surpassed Tennessee after a slim 24-17 win against Arkansas. Outside of the SEC, the Tigers also leaped Oregon following its loss to UCLA, but now trail the Bruins.

Full Week 7 Coaches Poll Results

1. Georgia

2. Notre Dame

3. Miami

4. Indiana

5. Ohio State

6. Texas

7. Alabama

8. BYU

9. Texas Tech

10. Ole Miss

11. Utah

12. UCLA

13. Missouri

14. Tennessee

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. Kentucky

18. Houston

19. Mississippi State

20. Oklahoma State

21. LSU

22. SMU

23. Wake Forest

24. Boise State

25. Oregon

No. 13 Missouri will play No. 9 Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.

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