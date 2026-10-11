Mizzou football climbs both polls after 27-6 win against Texas A&M
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Missouri football (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) climbed both the AP Top 25 Poll and coaches poll for the second straight week after defeating Texas A&M 27-6 at Faurot Field on Saturday. The Tigers followed a 45-17 win over a top-ten Florida team with another defensive masterclass against the Aggies.
Missouri gave up 29 rushing yards on 23 attempts and allowed just two field goals during the entirety of the game. The Tigers also added three sacks and two interceptions on Marcel Reed.
Leading the offense for Missouri was running back Jamal Roberts, who finished with 34 rushes, 222 yards and two touchdowns. With his second straight game of at least 200 rushing yards, he became the first Tiger to reach that milestone since 2000.
Along with Roberts making history, Missouri jumped up from No. 14 to No. 13, marking its highest AP Poll ranking in the last two seasons. The Tigers passed Oregon and LSU, who lost 35-34 in overtime to Kentucky, making Missouri the fifth highest ranked SEC team. While Missouri passed Oregon on the poll, they fell to the Ducks' victor in UCLA, who is now ranked No. 12.
The Tigers' remaining schedule includes three of the teams ahead on the AP Poll in No. 1 Georgia, No. 7 Texas and No. 9 Ole Miss.
Full Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Notre Dame
3. Miami
4. Ohio State
5. Indiana
6. Alabama
7. Texas
8. BYU
9. Ole Miss
10. Texas Tech
11. Utah
12. UCLA
13. Missouri
14. Tennessee
15. Kentucky
16. Mississippi State
17. Iowa
18. Oklahoma State
19. USC
20. Houston
21. Wake Forest
22. LSU
23. Boise State
24. SMU
25. Northwestern
Missouri rose on the coaches poll as well, improving from No. 16 to No. 13. Heading into Week 6, the Tigers were the eighth highest ranked team in the SEC, but are now the fifth highest ranked conference team.
Missouri passed LSU and Florida after its losses and surpassed Tennessee after a slim 24-17 win against Arkansas. Outside of the SEC, the Tigers also leaped Oregon following its loss to UCLA, but now trail the Bruins.
Full Week 7 Coaches Poll Results
1. Georgia
2. Notre Dame
3. Miami
4. Indiana
5. Ohio State
6. Texas
7. Alabama
8. BYU
9. Texas Tech
10. Ole Miss
11. Utah
12. UCLA
13. Missouri
14. Tennessee
15. USC
16. Iowa
17. Kentucky
18. Houston
19. Mississippi State
20. Oklahoma State
21. LSU
22. SMU
23. Wake Forest
24. Boise State
25. Oregon
No. 13 Missouri will play No. 9 Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn