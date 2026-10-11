Mizzou football snap count totals and PFF takeaways in win over Texas A&M
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In Missouri's 27-6 win over Texas A&M, the Tigers' defense had its most dominant performance of the season. For the second week in a row, Missouri stuffed the run, allowing 29 rushing yards on 23 carries, leading to its lowest points allowed this season.
A top-tier performance from the linebackers and another Sterling Webb edge rusher appearance stood out from Missouri's stifling defense. Here are the three biggest PFF takeaways, followed by every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.
Linebackers dominate, again
Nicholas Rodriguez and Robert Woodyard Jr. continue to have game-altering performances for the Tigers. Rodriguez led Missouri with 13 total tackles, a career high eight solo tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Woodyard tied for the second most tackles with seven and put those skills on full display throughout the contest.
It came as no surprise that the linebacker duo also recorded the two highest PFF grades for Missouri, Rodriguez with 81.9 and Woodyard with 78.9. The duo dominated against the run, but in the majority of their snaps, which were spent in coverage, they outperformed most of the secondary according to PFF. Rodriguez led the team, again, with a 74.5 coverage grade in 37 such snaps and Woodyard recorded a team-third 71.9 grade.
Sterling Webb impresses at ... edge rusher
For the second straight week, the 285-pound defensive tackle played nearly all of his snaps as an edge rusher. It's unknown if this will be permanent, but with Darris Smith still recovering from his injury and Langden Kitchen getting back to form, the fifth-year Webb has filled in seamlessly.
Webb played 21 of his 23 snaps on the outside as an edge rusher and recorded a team-third 78 PFF grade. Webb switching to edge rusher is increasingly impressive since he didn't rejoin the Tigers until July 30, once granted another season of college football. In two games at the position he's recorded two of his three highest PFF grades and has had his best all-around performances.
Jamal Roberts takes hefty snap count
Roberts took 70 of the 75 snaps at running back, surpassing his previous season high, 68 of 80 snaps against Mississippi State. The Tigers integrated Xai'Shaun Edwards more through Week 5, who received at least 11 snaps in four of five games, but on Saturday, Roberts' elite stamina led to a heavy snap count for the back.
Roberts led the offense in total yardage and scores, adding 222 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also earned the highest PFF grade of the offense with a 77.3 PFF grade. Another benefit of using Roberts so heavily is his success in the passing game, in 22 passing snaps he ranked fourth on the team with a 70.7 grade.
As each week progresses it becomes more apparent that Roberts can take a high workload. His 34 snaps marked a season high and for the second game in a row, Roberts' engine ignited in the second half with over 150 rushing yards.
Snap count totals are below.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Austin Simmons - 75 snaps
Wide receivers
Donovan Olugbode - 52 snaps
Cayden Lee - 51 snaps
Naeshaun Montgomery - 43 snaps
DaMarion Fowlkes - 21 snaps
Kenric Lanier II - 20 snaps
Shaun Terry II - 17 snaps
Caleb Goodie Sr. - 15 snaps
Running backs
Jamal Roberts - 70 snaps
Xai'Shaun Edwards - 5 snaps
Center
Dominick Giudice - 75 snaps
Guards/tackles
Tristan Wilson - 75 snaps
Curtis Peagler - 75 snaps
Luke Work - 75 snaps
Cayden Green - 75 snaps
Tight ends
Jordon Harris - 40 snaps
Brett Norfleet - 27 snaps
Jude James - 14 snaps
Defense
Safeties
Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 61 snaps
Elijah Dotson - 59 snaps
Trajen Greco - 53 snaps
Santana Banner - 40 snaps
Cornerbacks
Chris Graves Jr. - 64 snaps
Sione Laulea - 35 snaps
Jahlil Florence - 35 snaps
Linebackers
Nicholas Rodriguez - 59 snaps
Robert Woodyard Jr. - 41 snaps
Dante McClellan - 22 snaps
Jeremiah Beasley - 11 snaps
Bobby Washington Jr. - 6 snaps
Edge rushers
Daeden Hopkins - 48 snaps
Langden Kitchen - 34 snaps
Sterling Webb - 23 snaps
Jaden Jones - 8 snaps
Malik Bryant - 8 snaps
Darris Smith - 5 snaps
Kamauryn Morgan - 5 snaps
Cavan Tuley - 4 snaps
Defensive tackles
Donta Simpson - 31 snaps
Jason Dowell - 30 snaps
Marquis Gracial - 22 snaps
Jalen Marshall - 22 snaps
Mark Hensley - 11 snaps
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn