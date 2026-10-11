Mizzou football snap count totals and PFF takeaways in win over Texas A&M

In Missouri's 27-6 win over Texas A&M, the Tigers' defense had its most dominant performance of the season. For the second week in a row, Missouri stuffed the run, allowing 29 rushing yards on 23 carries, leading to its lowest points allowed this season.

A top-tier performance from the linebackers and another Sterling Webb edge rusher appearance stood out from Missouri's stifling defense. Here are the three biggest PFF takeaways, followed by every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.

Linebackers dominate, again

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (0) reacts during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nicholas Rodriguez and Robert Woodyard Jr. continue to have game-altering performances for the Tigers. Rodriguez led Missouri with 13 total tackles, a career high eight solo tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Woodyard tied for the second most tackles with seven and put those skills on full display throughout the contest.

It came as no surprise that the linebacker duo also recorded the two highest PFF grades for Missouri, Rodriguez with 81.9 and Woodyard with 78.9. The duo dominated against the run, but in the majority of their snaps, which were spent in coverage, they outperformed most of the secondary according to PFF. Rodriguez led the team, again, with a 74.5 coverage grade in 37 such snaps and Woodyard recorded a team-third 71.9 grade.

Sterling Webb impresses at ... edge rusher

Sep 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Sterling Webb (90) is seen prior to the game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second straight week, the 285-pound defensive tackle played nearly all of his snaps as an edge rusher. It's unknown if this will be permanent, but with Darris Smith still recovering from his injury and Langden Kitchen getting back to form, the fifth-year Webb has filled in seamlessly.

Webb played 21 of his 23 snaps on the outside as an edge rusher and recorded a team-third 78 PFF grade. Webb switching to edge rusher is increasingly impressive since he didn't rejoin the Tigers until July 30, once granted another season of college football. In two games at the position he's recorded two of his three highest PFF grades and has had his best all-around performances.

Jamal Roberts takes hefty snap count

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball as Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) makes the tackle during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roberts took 70 of the 75 snaps at running back, surpassing his previous season high, 68 of 80 snaps against Mississippi State. The Tigers integrated Xai'Shaun Edwards more through Week 5, who received at least 11 snaps in four of five games, but on Saturday, Roberts' elite stamina led to a heavy snap count for the back.

Roberts led the offense in total yardage and scores, adding 222 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also earned the highest PFF grade of the offense with a 77.3 PFF grade. Another benefit of using Roberts so heavily is his success in the passing game, in 22 passing snaps he ranked fourth on the team with a 70.7 grade.

As each week progresses it becomes more apparent that Roberts can take a high workload. His 34 snaps marked a season high and for the second game in a row, Roberts' engine ignited in the second half with over 150 rushing yards.

Snap count totals are below.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Austin Simmons - 75 snaps

Wide receivers

Donovan Olugbode - 52 snaps

Cayden Lee - 51 snaps

Naeshaun Montgomery - 43 snaps

DaMarion Fowlkes - 21 snaps

Kenric Lanier II - 20 snaps

Shaun Terry II - 17 snaps

Caleb Goodie Sr. - 15 snaps

Running backs

Jamal Roberts - 70 snaps

Xai'Shaun Edwards - 5 snaps

Center

Dominick Giudice - 75 snaps

Guards/tackles

Tristan Wilson - 75 snaps

Curtis Peagler - 75 snaps

Luke Work - 75 snaps

Cayden Green - 75 snaps

Tight ends

Jordon Harris - 40 snaps

Brett Norfleet - 27 snaps

Jude James - 14 snaps

Defense

Safeties

Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 61 snaps

Elijah Dotson - 59 snaps

Trajen Greco - 53 snaps

Santana Banner - 40 snaps

Cornerbacks

Chris Graves Jr. - 64 snaps

Sione Laulea - 35 snaps

Jahlil Florence - 35 snaps

Linebackers

Nicholas Rodriguez - 59 snaps

Robert Woodyard Jr. - 41 snaps

Dante McClellan - 22 snaps

Jeremiah Beasley - 11 snaps

Bobby Washington Jr. - 6 snaps

Edge rushers

Daeden Hopkins - 48 snaps

Langden Kitchen - 34 snaps

Sterling Webb - 23 snaps

Jaden Jones - 8 snaps

Malik Bryant - 8 snaps

Darris Smith - 5 snaps

Kamauryn Morgan - 5 snaps

Cavan Tuley - 4 snaps

Defensive tackles

Donta Simpson - 31 snaps

Jason Dowell - 30 snaps

Marquis Gracial - 22 snaps

Jalen Marshall - 22 snaps

Mark Hensley - 11 snaps

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